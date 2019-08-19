David Wilsdorf Joins Old National Bank as St. Louis Region Market President

ONB to establish commercial banking presence in St. Louis

/EIN News/ -- ST. LOUIS, Aug. 19, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Veteran commercial banking executive David Wilsdorf has joined Old National Bank as St. Louis Region Market President. He assumes responsibility for establishing and expanding the Old National Bank brand with a full-service commercial banking presence in St. Louis.

Wilsdorf brings more than 35 years of experience in banking, finance and commercial relationship management to his new role at ONB. He worked for Wells Fargo Commercial Banking in St. Louis since 2002 where he most recently served as Regional Vice President. Wilsdorf earned his bachelor’s degree in Finance from St. Mary’s University in San Antonio and his MBA from University of Texas – San Antonio.

“This is similar to the way Old National entered the Lexington, Kentucky market which has proven very successful,” said Jim Sandgren, President & COO. “Dave Wilsdorf’s extensive knowledge and experience in commercial banking coupled with his understanding of and establishment in the St. Louis area make him the perfect addition to our team. We are excited about expanding Old National’s brand into St. Louis, and we’re confident Dave is the right person to lead the way.”

About Old National

Old National Bancorp (NASDAQ: ONB) is the holding company of Old National Bank. Headquartered in Evansville with $20.1 billion in assets, it is a top 100 U.S. bank, the largest Indiana-based bank and has been recognized as a World’s Most Ethical Company by the Ethisphere Institute for eight consecutive years. For 185 years, Old National has been a community bank committed to building long-term, highly valued relationships with clients. With locations in Indiana, Kentucky, Michigan, Minnesota and Wisconsin, Old National provides retail and commercial banking services along with comprehensive wealth management, investment and capital markets services. For information and financial data, please visit Investor Relations at oldnational.com .

Contact:

Kathy A. Schoettlin – (812) 465-7269

Executive Vice President – Communications

Kathy.schoettlin@oldnational.com

A photo accompanying this announcement is available at https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/43640650-5fda-4847-8352-dd296365cfd0

David Wilsdorf David Wilsdorf, Old National Bank



