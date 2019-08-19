Panoro Minerals Announces Granting of Options

/EIN News/ -- VANCOUVER, British Columbia, Aug. 19, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Panoro Minerals Ltd. (TSXV: PML, Lima: PML, Frankfurt: PZM) ("Panoro", or the "Company") Panoro announces the granting of 4,300,000 options exercisable at a price of $0.15 to directors, officers, senior management and employees pursuant to the Company's stock option plan and subject to the TSX Venture Exchange rules and regulations.



