California Water Service Group Awards College Scholarships for Sixth Consecutive Year

$60,000 in Scholarships Awarded to Students from the Company’s Service Areas

The winners were selected based on outstanding academic achievement, community service, and financial need. In addition to the two top scholarships, awards ranging from $1,000 to $4,000 were given to 19 students, six of whom are first-generation college students.

Dominic Brock, the grand-prize winner from Willows, is a first-generation college student and junior studying political science at California State University, Sacramento. He is part of the university's honors program, a Community Service Officer for Sacramento State, a peer mentor in political science, and a former housing ambassador, where he was honored as the Hall Council Director of Recognition. Brock also completed internships with the Willows District Attorney’s Office and California State Assembly.

Delaney Beck, the grand-prize winner from Bakersfield, is a senior and star athlete studying economics and mathematics at Wagner College in Staten Island, New York. Having maintained an exemplary academic record through college, she has consistently earned a place on the Wagner College Dean's List and the Northeast Conference Commissioner's Honor Roll, and is a member of several honor societies, including Omicron Delta Epsilon-National Economic, Kappa Mu Epsilon-National Mathematics, and Wagner's Pre-Law Society. Beck graduated from Garces Memorial High School, where she played for the South Valley Soccer Club. She continued her soccer career at Wagner College and is a member of the Wagner Seahawk's Division 1 soccer program.

“It is a privilege to see so many inspiring young adults in our service areas succeed with the immense support of their family, friends, and community,” said Martin A. Kropelnicki, President and Chief Executive Officer. “This year, we asked these deserving students how the importance of education affects the future of water and were impressed by the thoughtful responses we received. We are pleased to honor and support these dedicated and driven students through our annual scholarship program as they pursue higher education.”

The next scholarship cycle will open in the spring of 2020 for students entering or continuing their degree program in the fall of 2020. To be eligible for a scholarship, students must live in one of Group’s service areas and be pursuing a degree in higher education or plan to enroll in a full-time undergraduate study program at an accredited two- or four-year college, university, or vocational-technical school for the upcoming academic year. To learn more about the scholarship program, please visit the California Water Service page, Hawaii Water Service page, or Washington Water Service page.

The scholarship program is administered by Scholarship Management Services, a 501(c)(3) non-profit organization. Scholarships are funded by California Water Service Group’s stockholders, not ratepayers, as part of Group’s philanthropic giving program. To date, Group has awarded $360,000 in scholarships to students through the program.

About California Water Service Group

California Water Service Group is the parent company of California Water Service, Washington Water Service, New Mexico Water Service, Hawaii Water Service, CWS Utility Services, and HWS Utility Services. Together, these companies provide regulated and non-regulated water service to nearly 2 million people in California, Washington, New Mexico, and Hawaii. California Water Service Group’s common stock trades on the New York Stock Exchange under the symbol “CWT.” Additional information is available online at www.calwatergroup.com .

