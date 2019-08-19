Concrete Pumping Holdings Sets September 2019 Conference Schedule

/EIN News/ -- DENVER, Aug. 19, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Concrete Pumping Holdings, Inc. (Nasdaq: BBCP) (“CPH” or the “Company”), a leading provider of concrete pumping services and concrete waste management services in the U.S. and U.K., is scheduled to participate in the following conferences in September.



8th Annual Gateway Conference

Date: Thursday, September 5, 2019, at 8:00 a.m. Pacific time

Location: Four Seasons Hotel – San Francisco, CA

Executives: CEO Bruce Young

Conference Website: https://www.gatewayir.com/conference/

18th Annual D.A. Davidson Diversified Industrials & Services Conference

Date: Wednesday, September 18, 2019

Location: Palmer House Hilton – Chicago, IL

Executives: CFO Iain Humphries

For additional information or to schedule a one-on-one meeting with CPH management, please contact CPH’s investor relations team at BBCP@gatewayir.com .

About Concrete Pumping Holdings, Inc.

The Company is the leading provider of concrete pumping services and concrete waste management services in the fragmented U.S. and U.K. markets, operating under the only established, national brands in both markets (Brundage-Bone and Camfaud, respectively). The Company’s large fleet of specialized pumping equipment and trained operators position it to deliver concrete placement solutions that facilitate substantial labor cost savings to customers, shorten concrete placement times, enhance worksite safety and improve construction quality. The Company is also the leading provider of concrete waste management services in the U.S. market, operating under the only established, national brand – Eco-Pan. Highly complementary to its core concrete pumping service, Eco-Pan provides a full-service, cost-effective, regulatory-compliant solution to manage environmental issues caused by concrete washout. As of April 30, 2019, the Company provided concrete pumping services in the U.S. from a footprint of 80 locations across 22 states, concrete pumping services in the U.K. from 29 locations, and route-based concrete waste management services from 16 locations in the U.S. For more information, please visit www.concretepumpingholdings.com or the Company’s brand websites at www.brundagebone.com , www.camfaud.co.uk , or www.eco-pan.com .

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release includes “forward-looking statements” within the meaning of the “safe harbor” provisions of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. The Company’s actual results may differ from their expectations, estimates and projections and consequently, you should not rely on these forward-looking statements as predictions of future events. Words such as “expect,” “estimate,” “project,” “budget,” “forecast,” “anticipate,” “intend,” “plan,” “may,” “will,” “could,” “should,” “believes,” “predicts,” “potential,” “continue,” and similar expressions are intended to identify such forward-looking statements. These forward-looking statements include, without limitation, the Company’s expectations with respect to future performance, the performance of Capital Pumping and the expected benefits from the Capital Pumping acquisition. These forward-looking statements involve significant risks and uncertainties that could cause the actual results to differ materially from the expected results. Most of these factors are outside the Company’s control and are difficult to predict. Factors that may cause such differences include, but are not limited to: the outcome of any legal proceedings that may be instituted against the Company or its subsidiaries; the ability to recognize the anticipated benefits of the Capital Pumping acquisition, which may be affected by, among other things, competition, the ability of the Company to grow and manage growth profitably and retain its key employees; changes in applicable laws or regulations; the possibility that the Company may be adversely affected by other economic, business, and/or competitive factors; and other risks and uncertainties indicated from time to time in the Company’s filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The Company cautions that the foregoing list of factors is not exclusive. The Company cautions readers not to place undue reliance upon any forward-looking statements, which speak only as of the date made. The Company does not undertake or accept any obligation or undertaking to release publicly any updates or revisions to any forward-looking statements to reflect any change in its expectations or any change in events, conditions or circumstances on which any such statement is based.

Investor Contact:

Gateway Investor Relations

Cody Slach or Jared Filippone, CFA

Tel 1-949-574-3860

BBCP@gatewayir.com



