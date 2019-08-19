Highwoods to Develop Virginia Springs II in Nashville

$37.8 Million Anticipated Total Investment, 111,000 Square Feet

/EIN News/ -- RALEIGH, N.C., Aug. 19, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Highwoods Properties, Inc. (NYSE:HIW) announces it will develop Virginia Springs II in Brentwood, one of Nashville’s BBDs. The building will encompass 111,000 square feet and target a LEED-certification designation. The Company’s projected investment is $37.8 million, including the value of existing Company-owned land. Construction is scheduled to begin in the third quarter of 2019, with targeted completion in the third quarter of 2020 and projected stabilization in the third quarter of 2022.



Virginia Springs II is the second of two planned office buildings at the Company’s Virginia Springs site in Brentwood’s Maryland Farms PUD. The combination of modern architecture and nearby amenities, including outdoor common areas, access to Powell Park and the Maryland Farms Greenway, has attracted strong interest from users.

The Company placed in service the 113,000 square foot, 100% occupied, multi-customer Virginia Springs I building in the first quarter of 2019, six quarters ahead of the original projected stabilization date.

Ed Fritsch, CEO, stated, “Maryland Farms in Nashville’s Brentwood submarket is a well-established and highly-desirable infill location with significant demand for high-quality office space, as demonstrated by the faster than expected lease-up of Virginia Springs I. We acquired the Virginia Springs land in 2016, the last greenfield development site in Maryland Farms, and are pleased to put the entirety of this land into production within three years since acquisition. Our success at Virginia Springs I, the fundamentals of the Brentwood sub-market at 93% Class A occupancy and only one 50% pre-leased project under construction in Maryland Farms, and early interest from prospects, gives us confidence about starting this spec project.”

