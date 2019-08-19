BBSI Sets September 2019 Conference Schedule

/EIN News/ -- VANCOUVER, Wash., Aug. 19, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Barrett Business Services, Inc. (BBSI) (NASDAQ: BBSI), a leading provider of business management solutions, is scheduled to attend the following investor conferences this September.

8 th Annual Gateway Conference

When: Wednesday, September 4, 2019

Where: Four Seasons Hotel, San Francisco

Presentation Time: 1:30 p.m. Pacific time

Webcast: http://wsw.com/webcast/gateway/bbsi/

Website: https://www.gatewayir.com/conference/

Sidoti Fall Investor Conference

When: Wednesday, September 25, 2019

Where: Grand Hyatt, New York City

Presentation Time: 9:45 a.m. Eastern time

For any questions about these conferences, please contact Gateway Investor relations at BBSI@gatewayir.com .

About BBSI

BBSI (NASDAQ: BBSI) is a leading provider of business management solutions, combining human resource outsourcing and professional management consulting to create a unique operational platform that differentiates it from competitors. The Company’s integrated platform is built upon expertise in payroll processing, employee benefits, workers’ compensation coverage, risk management and workplace safety programs, and human resource administration. BBSI’s partnerships help businesses of all sizes improve the efficiency of their operations. The Company works with more than 6,400 clients across all lines of business in 23 states. For more information, please visit www.barrettbusiness.com .

Contact:

Gateway Investor Relations

Cody Slach

Tel 1-949-574-3860

BBSI@gatewayir.com



