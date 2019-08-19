21Vianet Group, Inc. Reports Unaudited Second Quarter 2019 Financial Results

/EIN News/ -- BEIJING, Aug. 19, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- 21Vianet Group, Inc. (Nasdaq: VNET) ("21Vianet" or the "Company"), a leading carrier- and cloud-neutral Internet data center services provider in China, today announced its unaudited financial results for the second quarter ended June 30, 2019. The Company will hold a conference call at 8:00 P.M. on Monday, August 19, 2019, U.S. Eastern Time to discuss the financial results. Dial-in details are provided at the end of this release.



Second Quarter 2019 Financial Highlights

Net revenues increased by 7.2% year over year to RMB888.0 million (US$129.4 million).





Gross profit was RMB228.2 million, remaining flat year over year. Gross margin was 25.7%, compared to 27.7% in the second quarter of 2018. Adjusted cash gross profit (non-GAAP) increased by 10.9% year over year to RMB403.8 million (US$58.8 million) from RMB364.0 million. Adjusted cash gross margin expanded to 45.5% from 43.9% in the same period of 2018.





Adjusted EBITDA (non-GAAP) increased by 17.9% year over year to RMB260.7 million (US$38.0 million). Adjusted EBITDA margin expanded to 29.4% from 26.7% in the same period of 2018.





Net cash generated from operating activities was RMB127.1 million (US$18.5 million) compared to RMB111.4 million in the same period of 2018.

Second Quarter 2019 Operational Highlights

Hosting MRR 1 per cabinet was RMB8,663 in the second quarter of 2019 compared to RMB8,271 in the second quarter of 2018 and RMB8,788 in the first quarter of 2019.





per cabinet was RMB8,663 in the second quarter of 2019 compared to RMB8,271 in the second quarter of 2018 and RMB8,788 in the first quarter of 2019. Total cabinets under management was 31,111 as of June 30, 2019, compared to 29,149 as of June 30, 2018, and 30,578 as of March 31, 2019. As of June 30, 2019, the Company had 26,196 cabinets in its self-built data centers and 4,915 cabinets in its partnered data centers.





Utilization rate was 66.0% in the second quarter of 2019, compared to 66.2% in the first quarter of 2019.

Mr. Alvin Wang, Chief Executive Officer and President of the Company, stated, “During the second quarter, we capitalized on the growing demand for flexible IDC solutions, bolstered our resource planning initiatives, and expanded our cabinet capacity. Through constant client communication and market analysis, we upsold additional cabinet capacity and value-added services to our existing client base. Additionally, we signed a number of sizable, long-term contracts with prominent clients in the internet and finance industry, demonstrating the effectiveness of our value proposition and enduring market leadership in such high-growth industries. We believe our proven ability to partner with high-level clientele will continue to serve as a vital growth driver throughout the remainder of 2019 and beyond. On the wholesale side, we are glad to have entered into an MoU with a major public cloud provider. This project is an important milestone and testament to our ability to win wholesale customers. We are optimistic that more customers will recognize our strength and expertise in future quarters. Finally, the adjustment to our partnership with Warburg Pincus is making good progress. Both parties are pleased with the adjustment and believe it gives each other greater flexibility to seize market opportunities.”

Ms. Sharon Liu, Chief Financial Officer of the Company, commented, “Due to the increase in client orders for the second quarter of 2019, revenues increased by 7.2% year over year and adjusted EBITDA grew by 17.9% year over year. In addition, adjusted EBITDA margin increased by 2.7 percentage points to 29.4%, compared to 26.7% in the second quarter of 2018. Importantly, our active client engagement throughout the quarter allowed us to enhance our cash position while maintaining a balanced financial leverage.”

Second Quarter 2019 Financial Results

REVENUES: Net revenues increased by 7.2% to RMB888.0 million (US$129.4 million) in the second quarter of 2019 from RMB828.3 million in the same period of 2018 and increased by 1.9% from RMB871.9 million in the first quarter of 2019. The year-over-year increase was primarily attributable to the growing demand for data centers in the domestic market.

GROSS PROFIT: Gross profit was RMB228.2 million (US$33.2 million) in the second quarter of 2019, compared to RMB229.4 million in the same period of 2018 and decreased by 5.2% from RMB240.8 million in the first quarter of 2019. Gross margin was 25.7% in the second quarter of 2019 compared to 27.7% in the same period of 2018 and 27.6% in the first quarter of 2019. The year-over-year decrease was mainly due to increased depreciation cost and the sequential decrease was mainly due to higher utility cost in summer months.

ADJUSTED CASH GROSS PROFIT, which excludes depreciation, amortization, and share-based compensation expenses, increased by 10.9% to RMB403.8 million (US$58.8 million) in the second quarter of 2019 from RMB364.0 million in the same period of 2018 and decreased by 0.7% from RMB406.7 million in the first quarter of 2019. Adjusted cash gross margin expanded to 45.5% in the second quarter of 2019 from 43.9% in the same period of 2018 and decreased from 46.6% in the first quarter of 2019. The year-over-year improvement in adjusted cash gross margin was mainly attributable to decreased number of partnered cabinets.



OPERATING EXPENSES: Total operating expenses decreased by 5.5% to RMB168.2 million (US$24.5 million) in the second quarter of 2019 from RMB177.9 million in the same period of 2018 and decreased by 10.3% from RMB187.5 million in the first quarter of 2019. As a percentage of net revenues, total operating expenses reduced to 18.9% in the second quarter of 2019 from 21.5% in the same period of 2018 and 21.5% in the first quarter of 2019. The reduction of operating expenses as a percentage of net revenues was primarily due to the Company’s continuous efforts in maximizing its operating efficiency.

Sales and marketing expenses were RMB46.6 million (US$6.8 million) in the second quarter of 2019, an increase of 11.5% from RMB41.8 million in the same period of 2018 and an increase of 5.7% from RMB44.1 million in the first quarter of 2019. The increase of sales and marketing expenses was mainly attributable to increased marketing activities and higher sales commissions.

Research and development expenses were RMB18.8 million (US$2.7 million) in the second quarter of 2019 compared to RMB22.2 million in the same period of 2018 and RMB22.6 million in the first quarter of 2019.

General and administrative expenses were RMB102.3 million (US$14.9 million) in the second quarter of 2019 compared to RMB109.1 million in the same period of 2018 and RMB120.8 million in the first quarter of 2019. The decrease was mainly attributable to the Company’s continuous efforts in maximizing its operating efficiency.

ADJUSTED OPERATING EXPENSES, which exclude share-based compensation expenses and changes in the fair value of contingent purchase consideration payables, decreased by 0.4% to RMB161.3 million (US$23.5 million) in the second quarter of 2019 from RMB161.9 million in the same period of 2018 and decreased by 5.9% from RMB171.3 million in the first quarter of 2019. As a percentage of net revenues, adjusted operating expenses decreased to 18.2% in the second quarter of 2019 from 19.5% in the same period of 2018 and 19.6% in the first quarter of 2019.

ADJUSTED EBITDA: Adjusted EBITDA in the second quarter of 2019 increased by 17.9% to RMB260.7 million (US$38.0 million) from RMB221.1 million in the same period of 2018 and increased by 2.9% from RMB253.5 million in the first quarter of 2019. Adjusted EBITDA in the second quarter of 2019 excluded share-based compensation expenses of RMB7.4 million (US$1.1 million). Adjusted EBITDA margin expanded to 29.4% in the second quarter of 2019 from 26.7% in the same period of 2018 and 29.1% in the first quarter of 2019.

NET PROFIT/LOSS: Net loss attributable to ordinary shareholders in the second quarter of 2019 was RMB102.1 million (US$14.9 million) compared to RMB94.2 million in the same period of 2018 and a net profit of RMB5.6 million in the first quarter of 2019. Net loss attributable to ordinary shareholders in the second quarter of 2019 included a foreign exchange loss of RMB39.9 million (US$5.8 million) compared to RMB73.4 million in the same period of 2018 and a gain of RMB29.5 million in the first quarter of 2019, and an interest expense of RMB91.2 million (US$13.3 million) compared to RMB51.3 million in the same period of 2018 and RMB69.4 million in the first quarter of 2019.

PROFIT/LOSS PER SHARE: Basic and diluted loss per share were RMB0.15 (US$ 2 cent) in the second quarter of 2019, which represents the equivalent of RMB0.90 (US$12 cent) per American Depositary Share ("ADS"). Each ADS represents six ordinary shares. Diluted loss per share is calculated using net loss attributable to ordinary shareholders divided by the weighted average number of diluted shares outstanding.

As of June 30, 2019, the Company's cash and cash equivalents, restricted cash, and short-term investments were RMB3.25 billion (US$473.1 million).

Net cash generated from operating activities was RMB127.1 million (US$18.5 million) in the second quarter of 2019 compared to RMB111.4 million in the same period of 2018 and RMB32.4 million in the first quarter of 2019.

Recent Development

Signing a Non-binding MoU

In August 2019, the Company signed a non-binding memorandum of understanding (the “MoU”) with a major public cloud service provider in China to provide a number of cabinets, all of which are expected to be delivered by April 2020.

JV Restructuring

The Company has recently reached an agreement with Warburg Pincus to restructure the existing partnership. Pursuant to the agreed arrangement, one of the joint ventures will distribute its assets and projects to the Company and to Princeton Digital Group (PDG), a Warburg Pincus-backed company, on a pro rata basis.

After distribution, the Company will gain 100% ownership of a project under development in the Shanghai Waigaoqiao Free Trade Zone as well as cash. The project will further increase the Company’s cabinet capacity in phases by over 6,000 cabinets. The first phase with over 2,000 cabinets is expected to be delivered in early 2020.

Financial Outlook

For the third quarter of 2019, the Company expects net revenues to be in the range of RMB950 million to RMB980 million. Adjusted EBITDA is expected to be in the range of RMB250 million to RMB270 million.

For the full year of 2019, the Company expects net revenues to be in the range of RMB3,760 million to RMB3,860 million. Adjusted EBITDA is expected to be in the range of RMB1,000 million to RMB1,100 million. The midpoints of the Company’s updated estimates imply an increase of 12% year over year in total revenues and an increase of 14% year over year in adjusted EBITDA.

The forecast reflects the Company’s current and preliminary view on the market and its operational conditions, which is subject to change.

Conference Call

The Company will hold a conference call at 8:00 P.M. on Monday, August 19, 2019, U.S. Eastern Time, or 8:00 A.M. on Tuesday, August 20, 2019, Beijing Time, to discuss the financial results.

Participants may access the call by dialing the following numbers:

United States Toll Free: +1-866-519-4004 International: +65-6713-5090 China Domestic: 400-620-8038 Hong Kong: +852-3018-6771 Conference ID: 4625439

The replay will be accessible through August 27, 2019, by dialing the following numbers:

United States Toll Free: +1-855-452-5696 International: +61-2-8199-0299 Conference ID: 4625439

A live and archived webcast of the conference call will be available through the Company's investor relation website at http://ir.21vianet.com .



Non-GAAP Disclosure

In evaluating its business, 21Vianet considers and uses the following non-GAAP measures defined as non-GAAP financial measures by the SEC as a supplemental measure to review and assess its operating performance: adjusted cash gross profit, adjusted cash gross margin, adjusted operating expenses, adjusted EBITDA, adjusted EBITDA margin, The presentation of these non-GAAP financial measures is not intended to be considered in isolation or as a substitute for the financial information prepared and presented in accordance with U.S. GAAP. For more information on these non-GAAP financial measures, please see the table captioned "Reconciliations of GAAP and non-GAAP results" set forth at the end of this press release.

The non-GAAP financial measures are provided as additional information to help investors compare business trends among different reporting periods on a consistent basis and to enhance investors' overall understanding of the Company's current financial performance and prospects for the future. These non-GAAP financial measures should be considered in addition to results prepared in accordance with U.S. GAAP, but should not be considered a substitute for, or superior to, U.S. GAAP results. In addition, the Company's calculation of the non-GAAP financial measures may be different from the calculation used by other companies, and therefore comparability may be limited.

Exchange Rate

This announcement contains translations of certain RMB amounts into U.S. dollars (“USD”) at specified rates solely for the convenience of the reader. Unless otherwise stated, all translations from RMB to USD were made at the rate of RMB6.8650 to US$1.00, the noon buying rate in effect on June 28, 2019, in the H.10 statistical release of the Federal Reserve Board. The Company makes no representation that the RMB or USD amounts referred could be converted into USD or RMB, as the case may be, at any particular rate or at all. For analytical presentation, all percentages are calculated using the numbers presented in the financial statements contained in this earnings release.

Statement Regarding Unaudited Condensed Financial Information

The unaudited financial information set forth above is preliminary and subject to potential adjustments. Adjustments to the consolidated financial statements may be identified when audit work has been performed for the Company's year-end audit, which could result in significant differences from this preliminary unaudited condensed financial information.

About 21Vianet

21Vianet Group, Inc. is a leading carrier- and cloud-neutral Internet data center services provider in China. 21Vianet provides hosting and related services, including IDC services, cloud services, and business VPN services to improve the reliability, security and speed of its customers' Internet infrastructure. Customers may locate their servers and equipment in 21Vianet's data centers and connect to China's Internet backbone. 21Vianet operates in more than 30 cities throughout China, servicing a diversified and loyal base of nearly 5,000 hosting and related enterprise customers that span numerous industries ranging from Internet companies to government entities and blue-chip enterprises to small- to mid-sized enterprises.

Safe Harbor Statement

This announcement contains forward-looking statements. These forward-looking statements are made under the "safe harbor" provisions of the U.S. Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. These statements can be identified by terminology such as "will," "expects," "anticipates," "future," "intends," "plans," "believes," "estimates" and similar statements. Among other things, quotations from management in this announcement as well as 21Vianet's strategic and operational plans contain forward-looking statements. 21Vianet may also make written or oral forward-looking statements in its reports filed with, or furnished to, the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission, in its annual reports to shareholders, in press releases and other written materials and in oral statements made by its officers, directors or employees to third parties. Statements that are not historical facts, including statements about 21Vianet's beliefs and expectations, are forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements involve inherent risks and uncertainties. A number of factors could cause actual results to differ materially from those contained in any forward-looking statement, including but not limited to the following: 21Vianet's goals and strategies; 21Vianet's expansion plans; the expected growth of the data center services market; expectations regarding demand for, and market acceptance of, 21Vianet's services; 21Vianet's expectations regarding keeping and strengthening its relationships with customers; 21Vianet's plans to invest in research and development to enhance its solution and service offerings; and general economic and business conditions in the regions where 21Vianet provides solutions and services. Further information regarding these and other risks is included in 21Vianet's reports filed with, or furnished to, the Securities and Exchange Commission. All information provided in this press release and in the attachments is as of the date of this press release, and 21Vianet undertakes no duty to update such information, except as required under applicable law.

Investor Relations Contacts:

21Vianet Group, Inc.

Rene Jiang

+86 10 8456 2121

IR@21Vianet.com

Julia Jiang

+86 10 8456 2121

IR@21Vianet.com

ICR, Inc.

Jack Wang

+1 (646) 405-4922

IR@21Vianet.com

___________________________



1Hosting MRR: Refers to Monthly Recurring Revenues for the hosting business.





21VIANET GROUP, INC. CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS (Amount in thousands of Renminbi (“RMB”) and US dollars (“US$”)) As of As of December 31, 2018 June 30, 2019 RMB RMB US$ (Audited) (Unaudited) (Unaudited) Assets Current assets: Cash and cash equivalents 2,358,556 2,864,359 417,241 Restricted cash 265,214 152,025 22,145 Accounts and notes receivable, net 524,305 672,573 97,971 Short-term investments 245,014 162,770 23,710 Prepaid expenses and other current assets 1,159,574 1,437,382 209,379 Amounts due from related parties 125,446 128,579 18,730 Total current assets 4,678,109 5,417,688 789,176 Non-current assets: Property and equipment, net 4,031,242 4,073,865 593,425 Intangible assets, net 355,313 429,813 62,609 Land use rights, net 147,493 145,704 21,224 Operating lease right-of-use assets, net - 803,016 116,972 Goodwill 989,530 989,530 144,141 Long-term investments 544,323 506,297 73,750 Amounts due from related parties 34,424 99,250 14,457 Restricted cash 37,251 69,016 10,053 Deferred tax assets 159,441 168,325 24,519 Other non-current assets 173,591 227,994 33,211 Total non-current assets 6,472,608 7,512,810 1,094,361 Total assets 11,150,717 12,930,498 1,883,537 Liabilities and Shareholders' Equity Current liabilities: Short-term bank borrowings 50,000 30,000 4,370 Accounts and notes payable 389,508 392,572 57,185 Accrued expenses and other payables 659,320 586,899 85,487 Deferred revenue 57,754 44,878 6,537 Advances from customers 670,037 892,292 129,977 Income taxes payable 13,111 29,020 4,227 Amounts due to related parties 52,328 42,725 6,224 Current portion of long-term bank borrowings 75,284 73,331 10,682 Current portion of capital lease obligations 219,695 179,253 26,111 Current portion of deferred government grant 4,173 3,501 510 Operating lease liabilities - current - 102,908 14,990 Total current liabilities 2,191,210 2,377,379 346,300 Non-current liabilities: Long-term borrowings 112,000 96,000 13,984 Amounts due to related parties 504,478 533,869 77,767 Unrecognized tax benefits 6,677 3,952 576 Deferred tax liabilities 157,720 175,289 25,534 Non-current portion of capital lease obligations 765,993 691,110 100,672 Non-current portion of deferred government grant 11,619 8,751 1,275 Bonds payable 2,037,836 3,041,382 443,027 Operating lease liabilities - non current - 697,233 101,563 Total non-current liabilities 3,596,323 5,247,586 764,398 Shareholders' equity Treasury stock (337,683 ) (337,683 ) (49,189 ) Ordinary shares 46 46 7 Additional paid-in capital 9,141,494 9,168,796 1,335,586 Accumulated other comprehensive gain 85,979 89,630 13,057 Statutory reserves 42,403 43,825 6,384 Accumulated deficit (3,838,032 ) (3,935,874 ) (573,325 ) Total 21Vianet Group, Inc. shareholders’ equity 5,094,207 5,028,740 732,520 Noncontrolling interest 268,977 276,793 40,319 Total shareholders' equity 5,363,184 5,305,533 772,839 Total liabilities and shareholders' equity 11,150,717 12,930,498 1,883,537

21VIANET GROUP, INC. CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF OPERATIONS (Amount in thousands of Renminbi (“RMB”) and US dollars (“US$”) except for number of shares and per share data) Three months ended Six months ended June 30, 2018 March 31, 2019 June 30, 2019 June 30, 2018 June 30, 2019 RMB RMB RMB US$ RMB RMB US$ (Unaudited) (Unaudited) (Unaudited) (Unaudited) (Unaudited) (Unaudited) (Unaudited) Net revenues 828,317 871,859 888,020 129,355 1,629,082 1,759,879 256,355 Cost of revenues (598,884 ) (631,084 ) (659,772 ) (96,107 ) (1,171,747 ) (1,290,856 ) (188,034 ) Gross profit 229,433 240,775 228,248 33,248 457,335 469,023 68,321 Operating expenses Other operating income - - 302 44 - 302 44 Sales and marketing (41,816 ) (44,096 ) (46,626 ) (6,792 ) (83,048 ) (90,722 ) (13,215 ) Research and development (22,163 ) (22,564 ) (18,790 ) (2,737 ) (44,193 ) (41,354 ) (6,024 ) General and administrative (109,091 ) (120,796 ) (102,341 ) (14,908 ) (221,431 ) (223,137 ) (32,504 ) Reversal (allowance) for doubtful debt 627 (22 ) (457 ) (67 ) 2,482 (479 ) (70 ) Changes in the fair value of contingent purchase consideration payables (5,494 ) - - - (3,210 ) - - Total operating expenses (177,937 ) (187,478 ) (168,214 ) (24,504 ) (349,400 ) (355,692 ) (51,813 ) Operating profit 51,496 53,297 60,034 8,744 107,935 113,331 16,508 Interest income 8,961 11,851 12,389 1,805 17,488 24,240 3,531 Interest expense (51,328 ) (69,442 ) (91,202 ) (13,285 ) (102,870 ) (160,644 ) (23,400 ) Gain on deconsolidation of subsidiaries 4,843 - - - 4,843 - - Other income 20,386 3,075 8,958 1,305 42,547 12,033 1,753 Other expense (565 ) (58 ) (4,177 ) (608 ) (2,091 ) (4,235 ) (617 ) Foreign exchange (loss) gain (73,360 ) 29,538 (39,853 ) (5,805 ) (28,519 ) (10,315 ) (1,503 ) Loss on debt extinguishment - - (17,804 ) (2,593 ) - (17,804 ) (2,593 ) (Loss) gain before income taxes and loss from equity method investments (39,567 ) 28,261 (71,655 ) (10,437 ) 39,333 (43,394 ) (6,321 ) Income tax expenses (44,305 ) (10,741 ) (9,343 ) (1,361 ) (78,385 ) (20,084 ) (2,925 ) Loss from equity method investments (11,659 ) (10,938 ) (18,277 ) (2,662 ) (21,748 ) (29,215 ) (4,256 ) Net (loss) gain (95,531 ) 6,582 (99,275 ) (14,460 ) (60,800 ) (92,693 ) (13,502 ) Net loss (profit) attributable to noncontrolling interest 1,321 (942 ) (2,785 ) (406 ) (570 ) (3,727 ) (543 ) Net (loss) gain attributable to ordinary shareholders (94,210 ) 5,640 (102,060 ) (14,866 ) (61,370 ) (96,420 ) (14,045 ) (Loss) profit per share Basic (0.14 ) 0.01 (0.15 ) (0.02 ) (0.09 ) (0.14 ) (0.02 ) Diluted (0.14 ) 0.01 (0.15 ) (0.02 ) (0.09 ) (0.14 ) (0.02 ) Shares used in (loss) profit per share computation Basic* 675,062,068 677,573,837 677,802,980 677,802,980 673,908,526 677,689,041 677,689,041 Diluted* 675,062,068 690,608,562 677,802,980 677,802,980 673,908,526 677,689,041 677,689,041 (Loss) profit per ADS (6 ordinary shares equal to 1 ADS) Basic (0.84 ) 0.06 (0.90 ) (0.12 ) (0.54 ) (0.84 ) (0.12 ) Diluted (0.84 ) 0.06 (0.90 ) (0.12 ) (0.54 ) (0.84 ) (0.12 ) * Shares used in (loss) profit per share/ADS computation were computed under weighted average method.

21VIANET GROUP, INC. RECONCILIATIONS OF GAAP AND NON-GAAP RESULTS (Amount in thousands of Renminbi (“RMB”) and US dollars (“US$”)) Three months ended Six months ended June 30, 2018 March 31, 2019 June 30, 2019 June 30, 2018 June 30, 2019 RMB RMB RMB US$ RMB RMB US$ Gross profit 229,433 240,775 228,248 33,248 457,335 469,023 68,321 Plus: depreciation and amortization 134,282 165,421 175,102 25,506 253,844 340,523 49,603 Plus: share-based compensation expenses 293 474 459 67 307 933 136 Adjusted cash gross profit 364,008 406,670 403,809 58,821 711,486 810,479 118,060 Adjusted cash gross margin 43.9 % 46.6 % 45.5 % 45.5 % 43.7 % 46.1 % 46.1 % Operating expenses (177,937 ) (187,478 ) (168,214 ) (24,503 ) (349,400 ) (355,692 ) (51,812 ) Plus: share-based compensation expenses 10,547 16,165 6,932 1,010 17,102 23,097 3,364 Plus: changes in the fair value of contingent purchase consideration payables 5,494 - - - 3,210 - - Adjusted operating expenses (161,896 ) (171,313 ) (161,282 ) (23,493 ) (329,088 ) (332,595 ) (48,448 ) Operating profit 51,496 53,297 60,034 8,745 107,935 113,331 16,509 Plus: depreciation and amortization 153,313 183,532 193,302 28,158 288,603 376,834 54,892 Plus: share-based compensation expenses 10,840 16,639 7,391 1,077 17,409 24,030 3,500 Plus: changes in the fair value of contingent purchase consideration payables 5,494 - - - 3,210 - - Adjusted EBITDA 221,143 253,468 260,727 37,980 417,157 514,195 74,901 Adjusted EBITDA margin 26.7 % 29.1 % 29.4 % 29.4 % 25.6 % 29.2 % 29.2 %

21VIANET GROUP, INC. CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENT OF CASH FLOWS (Amount in thousands of Renminbi (“RMB”) and US dollars (“US$”)) Three months ended June 30, 2018 March 31, 2019 June 30, 2019

RMB RMB RMB US$ (Unaudited) (Unaudited) (Unaudited) (Unaudited) CASH FLOWS FROM OPERATING ACTIVITIES Net (loss) profit (95,531 ) 6,582 (99,275 ) (14,460 ) Adjustments to reconcile net (loss) profit to net cash generated from operating activities: Depreciation and amortization 153,313 183,532 193,302 28,158 Stock-based compensation expenses 10,840 16,639 7,391 1,077 Others 93,201 (31,628 ) 69,061 10,060 Changes in operating assets and liabilities Accounts and notes receivable (29,540 ) (29,603 ) (119,144 ) (17,355 ) Prepaid expenses and other current assets (14,088 ) (197,574 ) (50,381 ) (7,339 ) Accounts and notes payable (4,819 ) (11,580 ) 14,644 2,133 Accrued expenses and other payables 25,971 (9,582 ) 9,996 1,456 Deferred revenue 6,217 (13,812 ) 936 136 Advances from customers (1,698 ) 97,028 125,227 18,241 Others (32,468 ) 22,435 (24,647 ) (3,590 ) Net cash generated from operating activities 111,398 32,437 127,110 18,517 CASH FLOWS FROM INVESTING ACTIVITIES Purchases of property and equipment (91,256 ) (133,470 ) (208,520 ) (30,374 ) Purchases of intangible assets (3,756 ) (4,328 ) (6,990 ) (1,018 ) Payments for investments (39,098 ) (62,022 ) (127,148 ) (18,521 ) Proceeds from other investing activities 357,302 84,367 11,575 1,686 Net cash generated from (used in) investing activities 223,192 (115,453 ) (331,083 ) (48,227 ) CASH FLOWS FROM FINANCING ACTIVITIES Proceeds from short-term bank borrowings - 30,000 - - Repayment of long-term bank borrowings (27,953 ) - (27,779 ) (4,046 ) Repayment of short-term bank borrowings - (50,000 ) - - Payments for capital lease (95,183 ) (92,537 ) (66,316 ) (9,660 ) Repurchase of 2020 Notes - - (1,021,539 ) (148,804 ) Proceeds from issuance of 2021 Notes - - 2,012,084 293,093 Payment of Issuance cost of 2021 Notes - - (35,427 ) (5,161 ) Payments for other financing activities 38,801 (55,474 ) (3,542 ) (516 ) Net cash (used in) generated from financing activities (84,335 ) (168,011 ) 857,481 124,906 Effect of foreign exchange rate changes on cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash 80,660 (34,488 ) 56,386 8,214 Net increase (decrease) in cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash 330,915 (285,515 ) 709,894 103,410 Cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash at beginning of period 2,108,237 2,661,021 2,375,506 346,031 Cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash at end of period 2,439,152 2,375,506 3,085,400 449,441



EIN Presswire does not exercise editorial control over third-party content provided, uploaded, published, or distributed by users of EIN Presswire. We are a distributor, not a publisher, of 3rd party content. Such content may contain the views, opinions, statements, offers, and other material of the respective users, suppliers, participants, or authors.