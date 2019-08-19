DOE Releases Request for Information/Sources Sought for the CBFO Technical Assistance Contract project

Cincinnati -- The U.S. Department of Energy (DOE) today issued a Request for Information (RFI)/Sources Sought for its CBFO Technical Assistance Contract (CTAC) project under Solicitation number 89303319NEM000022.

The U.S. Department of Energy (DOE) Office of Environmental Management (EM) is currently in the acquisition planning stage for a new Technical Assistance Contract (TAC) to perform support services on behalf of DOE’s Carlsbad Field Office (CBFO) in southeastern New Mexico.

This RFI is being issued to solicit input via capability statements from interested parties with the specialized capabilities necessary to meet all or part of the major elements of scope. DOE is seeking feedback from contractors and other interested parties regarding options for innovative approaches for the performance of the major elements of scope as well as insight into potential contracting alternatives. This market research will assist DOE with identifying interested and capable sources and developing its acquisition strategy. Key market research goals include identifying and minimizing barriers to competition, evaluating small business capabilities, identifying risks, estimating price, evaluating specific methods for performance, and identifying appropriate RFP/contract terms and conditions.

The RFI/Sources Sought has been posted to FedBizOpps.gov https://www.fbo.gov/. Additional information will be released as the acquisition planning process continues.