Aimco Cares Charity Golf Classic Raises More than Half a Million Dollars to Benefit Military Families, Students, Nonprofits Nationwide

Denver, CO, Aug. 19, 2019

With the help of its longstanding business partners, Aimco secured more than $530,000 for beneficiaries of the Aimco Cares Charity Golf Classic. The tournament, held August 8 at Sanctuary in Sedalia, CO, is consistently the highest grossing tournament at the course, raising more than $5 million in its 16-year history.

Presented in partnership with RE/MAX International, the tournament primarily benefits three nonprofits:

The Tragedy Assistance Program for Survivors (TAPS) is the front-line resource for military families grieving the loss of a loved one who made the ultimate sacrifice while serving our country. TAPS provides 24/7 comfort and care through a national network of peer-based emotional support, case work assistance, crisis intervention, and grief and trauma resources.

Project Sanctuary helps military families reconnect after a soldier returns from overseas duty. Families participate in therapeutic retreats nationwide, and receive Project Sanctuary's assistance with housing, job placement and veterans' benefits.

The Aimco Cares Opportunity Scholarship provides financial assistance to college-ready students living in affordable housing nationwide. The scholarship, administered in partnership with the National Leased Housing Association's Education Fund, has now helped 256 students pursue their dreams of a college education.

A portion of the tournament proceeds also go to the Aimco Cares Give with Gusto Program that provides a financial match to hours volunteered by the company's team members. Team members can donate their match to a nonprofit of their choosing.

“Thanks to the generosity of our outstanding sponsors the real winners of our tournament are the military families, aspiring students, and nonprofits we will support," said Miles Cortez, Aimco's Chief Administrative Officer.

“We are truly grateful for the tremendous support of Aimco Cares,” said Project Sanctuary Founder and Chief Executive Officer Heather Ehle. “Thousands of military families will benefit from therapeutic healing through the generosity of Aimco and its partners. Together we are connecting veterans back to their families and back into our communities.”

Four Platinum Sponsors contributed $20,000 or more: CoStar, the law firm of Harris Winick Harris, Karndean Design Flooring and RealPage. Gold Sponsors, contributing at least $10,000, were Advantage Fitness Products, Americaribe, Club Car, Cognizant, Colliers International, Comcast, Conservice, Emser Tile, Fidelity National Title Group, Greenberg Traurig, Interior Logic Group, Institutional Property Advisors, JLL, Kutak Rock LLP, The Kirkland Company, Moen, Mohawk, Moran & Company, Newmark Knight Frank, The Nubo Group, PNC Bank, RentPath, Sherwin Williams, SmartRent, Tidwell Group, Transwestern, Tryba Architects, Weitz, Wilmar and Zillow Group.

Aimco Cares is Aimco’s team-driven philanthropic program now in its 15th year. In addition to volunteering in local communities, Aimco Cares provides scholarships for students of Aimco team members, short-term financial assistance to team members in crisis and support for team members in active duty in the military and those wishing to become U.S. Citizens.

About Aimco

Aimco is a real estate investment trust focused on the ownership and management of quality apartment communities located in select markets in the United States. Aimco is one of the country’s largest owners and operators of apartments, with ownership interests in 128 apartment communities in 17 states and the District of Columbia. Aimco common shares are traded on the New York Stock Exchange under the ticker symbol AIV and are included in the S&P 500. For more information about Aimco, please visit our website at www.aimco.com.

