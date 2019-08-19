Park Outdoor Grows Its Digital Billboard Footprint with Daktronics

Advertising and community-focused messaging added to New York State

ITHACA, N.Y., Aug. 19, 2019 -- Park Outdoor Advertising installed two double-sided, 16-millimeter digital billboards from Daktronics along College Avenue and the intersection of East Water Street and Madison Avenue in Elmira, New York.



“The signs, offer local businesses a flexible advertising medium that also runs community awareness content,” says Kerry Leipold, vice president of the Fingers Lake division.

According to Leipold, Elmira is working hard to stimulate its economy, and Park Outdoor feels that providing local and regional advertisers access to this new technology will boost the effort. Both locations receive significant traffic, making them the ideal locations for the relevant and timley messaging that digital billboards provide.

“The new signs’ advertising flexibility allows clients to run their messages from various locations every eight seconds, and at an affordable price,” says Leipold. “It’s a cost-effective way for clients to get their messages in front of potential customers.”

“Daktronics appreciates its partnership with Park Outdoor. It’s a fantastic testament to the power of Digital Out of Home when our partners harness the technology to display real-time, creative content for their advertisers, as well as community announcements,” says Joni Schmeichel, Daktronics OOH Marketing Strategist.

In addition to using the displays as an advertising medium, Park Outdoor plans for them to run community messages. Before installation, Leipold worked with the area police, the fire department and the downtown development organization, discussing how to get the word out about community events, education, community members, alerts and PSAs. “Anything we can do to pay forward and help the community, we will try to do,” says Leipold.

When asked about the future of the digital billboard industry, Leipold says, “All you need to do is look back at the past—posters nailed to fences, then glued and brushed, paint signs, vinyl, tri-visions, and now to digital. OOH continues to re-invent itself. And it’s been a fun ride that isn’t over yet.”

About Park Outdoor Advertising

Park Outdoor Advertising is a media company operating more than 1,500 billboards in upstate New York and northern Pennsylvania. Open Park owns 1,500 billboards, 320 of those in the Finger Lakes division. The company is excited to introduce its digital network to Chemung County. The company got its storied start back in the 1950s as Americans were taking to the routes of the expanding the U.S highway system. The history of Park Outdoor is recounted in the book, Sons in the Shadow, written by our CEO since 1984, Roy H. Park, Jr.

About Daktronics

Daktronics helps its customers impact audiences throughout the world with large-format LED video displays, message displays, scoreboards, digital billboards and control systems in sport, business and transportation applications. Founded in 1968 as a USA-based manufacturing company, Daktronics has grown into the world leader in audio-visual systems and implementation with offices around the globe. Discover more at www.daktronics.com.

New York State Billboard Additions One of two new double-sided digital billboards



