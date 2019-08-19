Capital Raise for RISE Wealth Technologies: FinTech RISE Wealth Technologies Announces Partnership with Entoro Capital for Security Token Offering

/EIN News/ -- Munich, Germany, Aug. 19, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- (via Blockchain Wire) RISE Wealth Technologies GmbH, a software technology company and provider of solutions for the implementation of trading strategies based on AI and ML, is pleased to announce its immediate Broker-Dealer Collaboration Agreement with Entoro Capital.

As part of the collaboration, Entoro will lead the Capital Raise for the STO of RISE Wealth Technologies, who at present is financed with US $11 million. With a target issue volume of $120 million, the company plans to launch the largest European STO to date. The investment bank and advisory Group Entoro Capital has led many successful synergies and partnerships over the past years within the FinTech industry. RISE Wealth Technologies welcomes the new collaboration with Entoro Capital as well as the new opportunities and leadership this partnership will bring to the FinTech industry.

“We are excited to be partnering with Entoro who has proven to be an experienced partner for companies within the FinTech industry”, says Stefan Tittel, CEO of RISE Wealth Technologies. “Their strong cross-industrial network has for years been a valuable asset to many partnerships. With the Broker-Dealer Agreement for Capital Raise we anticipate a great deal of mutually beneficial opportunities and synergies for both companies - with most of these benefits accruing to our clients.”

“RISE is led by serial-entrepreneurs with a strong management team and a proven trackrecord, which was crucial to us”, said James C. Row, Managing Partner of Entoro Capital. “A strong confidence in the team is paired with a shared belief that the future in asset management will be technology-driven. This makes RISE a perfect fit for Entoro.”

About RISE Wealth Technologies

The FinTech Rise Wealth Technologies from Grünwald near Munich, Germany, is a scientifically focused software technology company and a provider of solutions for the development of commercial trade strategies based on Machine Learning (ML) and Artificial Intelligence (AI). The patent-pending AI Machine Learning platform will fundamentally change the way that funds, investors and asset managers make investments. The Rise methodology enables investors to continuously discover, validate and implement new trading opportunities in both highly liquid and illiquid financial markets across the globe. The RISE technology-based financial solutions have outperformed competitive products since 2016. The company's next step is to scale into the $80 trillion global asset management market. At present, the company is financed with US$ 11 million and employs a workforce of around 20 experts in branches located in Munich, New York and Paris.

For more Information on RISE and the STO: www.risewealth.com or www.rise.eco

About Entoro Capital

Entoro Capital is an investment bank and advisory group for traditional and digital securities. Entoro uses its proprietary online private securities syndication platform OfferBoard® for accredited investors to analyze and review projects and opportunities. Entoro's strength is in bringing highly vetted projects to investors globally, with maximum efficiency, end-to-end security, and seamless execution, delivering total confidence in each investment. Our investment platform combined with blockchain technology provides issuers and investors access, flexibility, and transparency throughout the investment process. Securities are offered through Entoro Securities, LLC, member FINRA/SIPC.

To learn more about Entoro Capital visit www.entoro.com

Contact:

Benedict Frauen

Senior Program Manager & Authorized Director

RISE WEALTH TECHNOLOGIES GmbH

+49 89 255 421 92



EIN Presswire does not exercise editorial control over third-party content provided, uploaded, published, or distributed by users of EIN Presswire. We are a distributor, not a publisher, of 3rd party content. Such content may contain the views, opinions, statements, offers, and other material of the respective users, suppliers, participants, or authors.