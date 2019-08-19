Having a Healthy Attitude Toward Aging

ROBBINSVILLE, NEW JERSEY, UNITED STATES, August 19, 2019 /EINPresswire.com/ -- One could safely assume that, between being happy and sad, a majority of us would choose the former. After all, it’s when we’re happy that we tend to be more productive and treat others with kindness and respect. That’s not to say that experiencing all facets of human emotion isn’t important. For instance, when faced with the death of a loved one, it’s vital that we go through each stage of grief in order to process the event in a healthy way.



However, with advanced age and the increased frequency of some of life’s more negative experiences (e.g., death of family/friends, injury, and chronic illness), it’s not uncommon for older adults to be confronted with feelings of increased stress. And prolonged stress can potentially lead to things such as isolation, loneliness, and depression, which could contribute to mental health problems. The key to overcoming this as we age? As research indicates, one of the healthiest ways to combat moments of stress and adversity is through having a positive attitude toward aging itself.



A recent study out of North Carolina University found that those who viewed aging positively were more resilient when dealing with stressful situations. Conversely, those with a more negative outlook tended to experience higher negative emotional effects. Why does this matter in the overall scheme of things? The more negative our emotional responses are to stress, the more damage we inflict upon our body and good health, perhaps without knowing it. Positive attitudes, on the other hand, are thought to help delay/reduce the risk of memory loss, cognitive decline, chronic disease, cardiovascular damage, or high blood pressure.



Of course, this doesn’t just happen magically. There are factors that drive one’s positive attitude and healthy aging, one of which is self-perception. The way you view your ability to meet an objective can, in many ways, dictate success or failure – often referred to as a self-fulfilling prophecy. As an example, a study was conducted in 2009 with two groups of older Americans that were tasked with taking a test. It was communicated to one group that older people often do poorly on tests, while the other group was not told. Not surprisingly, the group that was told that older adults do poorly on tests did do poorly, compared to the other group. As it turns out, the physiological culprit is cortisol, one of the body’s primary stress hormones. As self-esteem diminishes, cortisol levels increase, and our ability to perform becomes, in essence, sabotaged.



As mentioned, it all comes down to positivity. With exposure to positive experiences that benefit the mind, body, and your health, seniors can alter their perception about getting older. Here are a few health tips on how older adults can not only build up their self-confidence and resilience but also maintain a positive attitude.



Health Information for Building and Maintaining a Positive Attitude:

- Stay connected with others: Maintaining and nurturing existing relationships is undoubtedly important, but meeting new people can help provide older adults with a world of new possibilities. Again, the key is to surround yourself with others who are a source of positivity.



- Give back: Research suggests that feeling useful is associated with physical and mental well-being and fulfillment. Whether it’s finding a way to teach or mentor young people or volunteering time to provide a community service, giving back can preserve self-worth.



- Keep the brain exercised: Continue to engage in mentally challenging activities and learn new things. Often times, seniors will enroll in a class or join a group to do just that. This is beneficial not only for their mental stimulation but also for their social well-being.



- Maintain physical activity: Incorporating at least half an hour of moderate physical activity (particularly aerobic exercise and strength training) into one’s daily routine is vital for well-being. The goal of any exercise is to elevate the heart rate, but it should never be painful. Be sure that your loved ones consult a physician before starting a new workout regimen.



- Set personal goals: Similar to learning a new skill, setting (and accomplishing) personal goals help provide a strong sense of control and fulfillment. Most importantly, meeting goals instills a strong sense of independence. Whether it’s doing an exercise routine five days in a row or completing a project at home, when we are able to look back on what we’ve accomplished within a set span of time, it gives us that much more fuel and motivation to tackle what lies ahead.



- Minimize stress: Although it’s impossible to escape some of life’s stressful situations, it’s important to find the best personal method for overcoming feelings of negativity, in a healthy way. The tips above can serve as a place to begin, but your loved ones may choose to go another route. Whether it’s deep breathing or taking a walk outside, finding the right techniques for relaxation can do the mind and body a great deal of good.

Comfort Keepers of Central NJ Can Help With Health Promotion:

Above all, independence is a critical component of building and maintaining a positive attitude toward aging. Through a wide array of services, our caregivers will work to encourage your loved one and see that they progress toward their goals. Our senior health services can help to encourage seniors to live healthier lives. Through health care, healthy eating, and receiving the proper care for health issues, healthy living is achievable. Contact Comfort Keepers of Central NJ today to learn more about our eldercare services or to find out more information on senior health topics and how our services promote a healthy lifestyle.



About Comfort Keepers Central New Jersey:

Comfort Keepers of Central NJ is a leading provider of in-home care and at home senior care services. Our expert caregivers provide customized care plans crafted to the individual recovery needs and daily living requirements for clients throughout Central New Jersey. These services focus on elevating the human spirit with meaningful companion care that accentuates independent living. The primary care services that our experienced caregivers - called Comfort Keepers - provide may include personal care, long term care, 24/7 around-the-clock care, and companionship care. We help older adults of retirement age and beyond, as well as other adults, live an independent, quality life in the safety and comfort of their home. Family members don't need to consider assisted living facilities, independent living communities or nursing homes, as their senior loved one can receive the personal care at home.

This release was drafted by Results Driven Marketing, LLC: a full-service digital marketing, public relations, advertising and content marketing firm located in Wynnewood, PA.



EIN Presswire does not exercise editorial control over third-party content provided, uploaded, published, or distributed by users of EIN Presswire. We are a distributor, not a publisher, of 3rd party content. Such content may contain the views, opinions, statements, offers, and other material of the respective users, suppliers, participants, or authors.