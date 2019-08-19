Tanzania-SADC: Presidents sign agreements

Dar es Salaam, ANGOLA, August 19 - Angolan head of State João Lourenço signed Sunday along with his counterpart of the Southern African Development Community (SADC) several cooperation agreements, with stress to the judicial area and industry sector.,

This was at the end of the 39th Ordinary Summit of the organisation held between 17 and 18 August in Dar-es-Salaam, Tanzania.

As for the judicial system, the 16 Heads of State and Government signed the protocols on mutual assistance in courts, transfer between states of convicted offenders, judicial assistance in criminal matters.

A second agreement was signed in the field of industry.

Held under the guidance of the new SADC President-in-Office, Tanzanian Head of State John Pombe Joseph Magufuli, the session also signed three agreements with the European Union (EU).

The agreement is related to the implementation of programmes to improve the business environment, trade facilitation and on the industrialisation of member states.

The five-year deal, worth USD 40 million, was signed by SADC Executive Secretary, Stergomena Lawrence Tax and Jan Sadec, on behalf of the EU, aimed at supporting the development of the countries of the regional organisation.

SADC's industrialisation strategy, adopted in April 2015, aims to achieve a more advanced economy and technological transformation at national and regional level to accelerate growth through industrial development.

Addressing a closing session, the Tanzanian President John Pombe Joseph Magufuli praised the Summit, stating that the event took place at a time when the region is experiencing a climate of peace and security and successful democratic processes.

The summit directed Burundi to complete the missing requirements for membership of the organisation, a desire expressed to the SADC secretariat.

The Tanzanian leader, who replaced Namibian counterpart Hage Geingob as president, welcomed the fact that the Swahili language will also be used as a work tool at SADC.

The Swahili national language is the most widely spoken in several countries in southern and eastern Africa.

Political, economic and social issues, with the emphasise on the implementation of the strategy and roadmap for the industrialisation of the region in the 2015-2063 period, were discussed at the organisation's leaders forum, which marked its 27th anniversary on Saturday.

SADC faces several challenges, including economic integration in a regional space of over 200 million inhabitants.

The now SADC, a descendant of SADCC, was established in 1992, to promote socio-economic cooperation and integration as well as intensify political and security cooperation among states.

SADC comprises Angola, South Africa, Botswana, Democratic Republic of Congo (DRC), Comoros, E-swatini (former Swaziland), Lesotho, Madagascar, Malawi, Mauritius, Mozambique, Namibia, Seychelles, Tanzania, Zambia and Zimbabwe.

Distribution channels:



EIN Presswire does not exercise editorial control over third-party content provided, uploaded, published, or distributed by users of EIN Presswire. We are a distributor, not a publisher, of 3rd party content. Such content may contain the views, opinions, statements, offers, and other material of the respective users, suppliers, participants, or authors.