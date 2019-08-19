How Comfort Keepers Makes Happiness Happen

FORT MYERS, FLORIDA, UNITED STATES, August 19, 2019 /EINPresswire.com/ -- August is Happiness Happens Month, which is a whole month dedicated to celebrating what makes you happy. Happiness Happens Month is based on the premise that happiness is unlimited and contagious and that sharing one’s happiness can bring a lot of joy in other people’s lives. This holiday reminds us that sometimes a small action can boost someone else’s happiness.



At Comfort Keepers of Fort Myers, we strive to elevate the human spirit through quality, compassionate, joyful care. Our goal is to provide uplifting in-home care that benefits both seniors and their families.



Through our interactive caregiving services, we offer personalized care that helps clients enjoy their time while also improving their quality of life. Our interactive care allows seniors to remain independent and continue to do what they love with the assistance of their caregiver.



Our Interactive Caregiving approach transforms day-to-day caregiving into opportunities for meaningful interactions. This includes conversation and activities that engage and enrich the physical, mental, social, and emotional lives of seniors.



At Comfort Keepers of Fort Myers, we understand the importance of happiness in your aging loved one’s life. Companionship care is a great way to add positive, regular social interaction, and help brighten your loved one’s day.



Our caregivers not only provide meaningful companionship, but they can also help in getting seniors to and from places they need to go. Whether it’s a trip to the senior center to visit friends or the local college for a weekly class, we can help to ensure that your loved one does not miss out on the things that make them happy.



About Comfort Keepers Fort Myers:

At Comfort Keepers Fort Myers, senior care is designed to meet a senior's unique care needs. Our caregivers focus their responsibility not only on a senior's physical well-being, but with Comfort Keepers, their social, mental, and emotional well-being are also nurtured and cared for.



Whether your loved one needs assistance with grooming and bathing, or they need companionship and conversation, our in-home caregivers will be there to provide them with the care and support they need and deserve. At Comfort Keepers, our caregivers can provide care from a mere 30 minutes a week to up to 24 hours a day.



Comfort Keepers Fort Myers, FL is a trusted Home Care For Seniors in Cape Coral, FL, and the Surrounding Areas.



This release was drafted by Results Driven Marketing, LLC: a full-service digital marketing, public relations, advertising and content marketing firm located in Wynnewood, PA.



Related Materials:

https://fortmyers-131.comfortkeepers.com/home/blog?article=135&date=2018-04-13&title=home-health-aides-recommend-spring-gardening-in-fort-myers-fl



https://fortmyers-131.comfortkeepers.com/home/blog?article=149&date=2019-01-28&title=choosing-the-right-foods-for-your-senior-



https://fortmyers-131.comfortkeepers.com/home/blog?article=143&date=2018-08-07&title=how-do-i-know-if-it-is-time-to-receive-respite-care



EIN Presswire does not exercise editorial control over third-party content provided, uploaded, published, or distributed by users of EIN Presswire. We are a distributor, not a publisher, of 3rd party content. Such content may contain the views, opinions, statements, offers, and other material of the respective users, suppliers, participants, or authors.