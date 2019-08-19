Photo Release -- WSFS Bank Welcomes Corynn Ciber in Newly Created Role, Chief Digital Officer

As deputy to Executive Vice President and Chief Technology Officer Lisa M. Brubaker, Ms. Ciber will help lead WSFS Bank’s execution of a five-year, multimillion-dollar technology investment.

/EIN News/ -- WILMINGTON, Del., Aug. 19, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Corynn Ciber, a long-time tech strategist and program leader, has joined WSFS Bank as Senior Vice President and Chief Digital Officer. In this newly created role, she will work closely with Lisa M. Brubaker, WSFS Bank’s Executive Vice President and Chief Technology Officer, and with teams of WSFS business leaders and expert third-party partners, to execute the Bank’s “Delivery Transformation” program. This enterprise initiative was introduced in August 2018 when WSFS announced the acquisition of Beneficial Bank and the consolidation of 25 percent of the combined WSFS and Beneficial retail banking locations. Half the savings from the consolidations—an incremental $32 million—will be repurposed into a five-year investment in WSFS Bank’s physical and digital deliveries, including technologies and solutions that will equip WSFS Associates and Customers with insights and actionable data to better serve Customers’ financial needs.



“It is no secret that these days you don’t have to walk into a bank to do your banking,” said Ms. Brubaker. “As mobile and digital fully penetrate all corners of society, we believe there will be more technology-led changes in banking in the next five years than the last 10 years combined.”

Ms. Brubaker continued, “Over the last several months, we have leveraged expert internal and external resources to define our future physical and digital service model, the first step in our Delivery Transformation program. Now, we have welcomed Corynn at an opportune time as she has the background, experience and expertise to help us execute our roadmap to offer Customers access and convenience with more robust mobile and digital solutions, while retaining the personal service that is at the heart of what we do every day.”

Ms. Ciber joins WSFS Bank with nearly 20 years of financial services experience, including several roles leading technology teams and initiatives. Her most recent assignment involved successfully overseeing operations and technology infrastructure investment projects at Barclays Bank in Wilmington, Del. Before that, she was the lead infrastructure project manager for Barclaycard US where she led enterprise-wide initiatives to optimize the organization’s technology infrastructure. At Barclaycard US, Ms. Ciber also served as chief of staff to the Chief Information Officer, a role that involved advancing technology projects and priorities across the organization, and cultivating working partnerships with business units to achieve desired goals.

Ms. Ciber—a life-long Delawarean—has also held roles of increasing responsibilities at Summit Aviation in Middletown, a web design company in Wilmington, and Credit One Financial Solutions in Newark, all in Delaware. She is a graduate of the University of Delaware where she earned a Bachelor of Arts in political science. Ms. Ciber and her two sons reside in Wilmington. An active member of her community, she supports the Delaware Chapter of the Juvenile Diabetes Research Foundation (JDRF) where she donates her time and expertise to a cause that is near and dear to her and her family.

About WSFS Financial Corporation

WSFS Financial Corporation is a multi-billion dollar financial services company. Its primary subsidiary, WSFS Bank, is the oldest and largest locally-managed bank and trust company headquartered in Delaware and the Delaware Valley. As of June 30, 2019, WSFS Financial Corporation had $12.2 billion in assets on its balance sheet and $19.7 billion in assets under management and administration. WSFS operates from 147 offices located in Pennsylvania (72), Delaware (49), New Jersey (24), Virginia (1) and Nevada (1) and provides comprehensive financial services including commercial banking, retail banking, cash management and trust and wealth management. Other subsidiaries or divisions include Arrow Land Transfer, Beneficial Equipment Finance Corporation, Cash Connect®, Cypress Capital Management, LLC, NewLane Finance, Powdermill Financial Solutions, WSFS Institutional Services, WSFS Wealth Investments, West Capital Management, and WSFS Mortgage. Serving the greater Delaware Valley since 1832, WSFS Bank is one of the ten oldest banks in the United States continuously operating under the same name. For more information, please visit www.wsfsbank.com.

