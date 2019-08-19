Sammons Financial Group Announces New Senior Vice President and Chief Information Officer

/EIN News/ -- WEST DES MOINES, Iowa, Aug. 19, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Sammons® Financial Group, Inc. (SFG) is pleased to announce the recent hiring of Kelly Coomer as senior vice president and chief information officer. Coomer will be responsible for leading technology functions and IT strategy to enable strategic growth across all SFG member companies.



“Kelly has set herself apart as a successful leader with a proven track record of facilitating large-scale consumer facing technology initiatives,” said Teri Ross, president, Sammons Financial Group’s Shared Services Division. “Her focus on organizational culture and values is as impressive as her accomplishments, which is foundational to our company’s success and was crucial in our search for a new chief information officer.”

In her new role, Coomer will provide leadership for all technology areas including applications, software development, data, infrastructure, architecture, IT risk and security, asset management, and end user devices—collaborating closely with major stakeholders and business units on IT strategy and technology resources to achieve enterprise efficiencies.

Coomer’s IT career spans 20 years of leading technology initiatives. Prior to joining SFG, Coomer was Allstate’s vice president, divisional chief information officer, product technology, with responsibility for over $100 million of annual technology initiatives, and overseeing large scale policy administration systems running a Personal Lines insurance business of more than $30 billion. Coomer also has led enterprise-wide teams addressing consumer-facing technologies and software development, including websites, mobile apps, policy document production systems, online analytics and SEO.

Coomer received her Bachelor of Science degree in business administration from University of Southern California. She has also participated in the Society of Information Management’s Regional Leadership Forum program and pursued Executive Information Technology studies at The University of Chicago Booth School of Business.

About Sammons Financial Group, Inc.

The member companies of Sammons ® Financial Group, Inc. (SFG) , are here to help families and businesses protect their future, so they can enjoy life’s moments today. A subsidiary of Sammons Enterprises, Inc. , SFG is a group of privately-owned financial companies, including several of the most enduring and stable companies in our industry. SFG is comprised of three member companies: Midland National ® Life Insurance Company , which includes Sammons ® Corporate Markets ; North American Company for Life and Health Insurance ® ; and Sammons Institutional Group SM , which consists of Midland Retirement DistributorsSM and Sammons Retirement Solutions ® . Together, the SFG member companies offers some of today’s most sought-after life insurance, annuity, and retirement planning products. Sammons Financial Group: With You for Every MomentSM.

Media Contact: John Myers, jmyers@sfgmembers.com

Kelly Coomer, senior vice president and chief information officer at SFG



