Supply Chain Management Levels 1-4: 4-Day Training Course (Central London, United Kingdom - October 21-24, 2019)

This course will teach you the basics of Supply Chain Management (SCM).
You will learn about the evolution of SCM, collaboration within the supply chain, and the effect of the system has on an organisation. You will be able to define organisational strategies, understand how to synchronise the supply chain, and how to use technology to maximise the value of the supply chain.
The course will conclude with an exploration of the challenges that occur when implementing SCM systems across various sectors, along with the future implications for SCM systems.
Key Topics Covered
The Fundamentals of Supply Chain Management
The Evolution of Supply Chain Management
- recognise the benefits of understanding the concept of Supply Chain Management and the impact it has on organisations
- sequence historical phases in the evolution of supply chain management
- match the components of a supply chain to organisational functions of each
- identify the possible outcomes of inter-organisational collaboration within a hypothetical supply chain
- match the characteristics of a supply chain management system with the functions of each
- evaluate the effectiveness of an organisation's supply chain management system and recommend improvements, in a given scenario
Managing the Supply Chain
- recognise the benefits of successfully managing a supply chain
- label the strategy statements of an organisation as either strategic or operational in nature
- identify the corresponding impacts that product design decisions have on the manufacturing and distribution processes throughout a supply chain
- match the management objectives, used to synchronise a supply chain, with an example of each
- apply the appropriate management techniques to effectively synchronise a supply chain, in a given scenario
- associate types of information technology with their primary function within a supply chain
- evaluate an organisation's business operations, to recommend how to better utilise information technology in it's supply chain
Supply Chain Management Strategies
- recognise the benefits of implementing fundamental supply chain management strategies within an organization
- identify the relevant information for determining an effective location and production strategy for an organisation
- identify the advantages and disadvantages of both a centralised and decentralised distribution system
- identify business supply chains that are structured to take advantage of risk pooling
- match push- and pull-based supply chain models to business practices that reflect each associate three distribution strategies to business practices that accomplish each
- analyse an organisation's supply chain to implement an effective distribution strategy in a given scenario.
Supply Chain Partnerships
- recognise the benefits of strong supply chain partnerships
- match the five factors that contribute to the bullwhip effect to business practices that represent each
- determine the business practices that will implement each of the four information-sharing strategies
- match supply chain partnership strategies to business practices that represent each
- identify the five components of a supply chain an organisation must prepare in order to ensure an effective global supply chain
- recommend steps for effectively implementing a global supply chain in a given scenario.
Supply Chain Planning and Inventory Management
- Planning for Supply and Demand
- recognise the benefits of effectively planning for supply and demand within an organisation's supply chain
- associate an organisation's planning activities to the steps for developing an effective supply chain
- strategy for satisfying customers
- identify accurate descriptions of the four types of forecasting methods used to predict customer demand for a product or service
- identify the types of information that should be gathered for a supply chain aggregate plan
- apply effective aggregate planning strategies to properly balance cost, production and customer demand within a supply chain
- relate the supply chain activities of an organisation to the supply and demand methodology they each support
- effectively manage an organisation's supply and demand variables based upon an evaluation of its production initiatives in a given scenario
Inventory Management
- recognise the benefits of successfully managing inventory within an organisation's supply chain
- associate the costs that affect the level of cycle inventory within a supply chain to examples of each
- select factors that influence an organisation's levels of safety inventory
- match the levers for improving supply chain profitability to an organisation's inventory practices that accomplish each
- identify the costs that an organisation needs to consider to maintain optimal product levels within a supply chain
- determine the best method for achieving an optimal level of product availability within an organisatio
Supply Chain Management and e-Business Merge
- recognise the benefits an organization can experience by incorporating the Internet into its supply chain operations
- match the business changes resulting from the use of technology and the Internet to organisational practices that reflect each
- match the three areas of impact to the value each adds to an e-business' supply chain.
- identify the strategies for using technology to improve a supply chain's effectiveness
- use technology to effectively influence customer demand and fulfillment within an organisation's supply chain
- identify the strategies for effectively using technology to improve supply chain performance
- apply strategies to use technology within a supply chain to improve its performance in a given scenario
Effective Supply Chains and e-Business
- recognise the benefits of effective supply chain activities in an e-business environment
- identify three ways to approach cost reduction in an e-business supply chain
- match the types of cSupply Chain Transportation and Facility Design apital to the influences they have on an e-business supply chain
- identify three key areas that impact the revenue of an e-business supply chain
- apply supply chain methods to enhance revenues of an e-business in a given scenario
- match the three opportunities that can be realized in an e-business environment to supply chain activities that reflect each
- apply supply chain strategies to exploit new e-business opportunities in a given scenario
Supply Chain Transportation and Facility Design
- recognise the benefits of implementing an effective transportation network design within an organization's supply chain
- associate the roles of a transportation network to an organization's supply chain practices that represent each
- match each of the supply chain transportation modes to its relative speed and cost
- determine the best mode of transportation for a supply chain in a given scenario
- associate the considerations for designing a transportation network to the impact they would have on an organization's supply chain
- identify supply chain practices that represent the two basic transportation network designs
- determine the most effective transportation network design for an organization's supply chain in a given scenario
- recognise the benefits of implementing a well-designed facility network within a supply chain
- identify the four decisions an organization should make to design an effective supply chain facility network
- match the factors influencing facility network design to examples of each.
- use the factors influencing facility network design to implement an effective network design in a given scenario
- sequence the steps for making effective facility network design decisions
- match areas in which changes may necessitate redesign of a facility network to activities that represent each
