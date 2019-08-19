Supply Chain Management Levels 1-4: 4-Day Training Course (Central London, United Kingdom - October 21-24, 2019)

/EIN News/ -- Dublin, Aug. 19, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Supply Chain Management Course Level 1-4" training has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



This course will teach you the basics of Supply Chain Management (SCM).

You will learn about the evolution of SCM, collaboration within the supply chain, and the effect of the system has on an organisation. You will be able to define organisational strategies, understand how to synchronise the supply chain, and how to use technology to maximise the value of the supply chain.

The course will conclude with an exploration of the challenges that occur when implementing SCM systems across various sectors, along with the future implications for SCM systems.

Course Time: 9.00AM-5.00PM

Key Topics Covered



The Fundamentals of Supply Chain Management



The Evolution of Supply Chain Management

recognise the benefits of understanding the concept of Supply Chain Management and the impact it has on organisations

sequence historical phases in the evolution of supply chain management

match the components of a supply chain to organisational functions of each

identify the possible outcomes of inter-organisational collaboration within a hypothetical supply chain

match the characteristics of a supply chain management system with the functions of each

evaluate the effectiveness of an organisation's supply chain management system and recommend improvements, in a given scenario

Managing the Supply Chain

recognise the benefits of successfully managing a supply chain

label the strategy statements of an organisation as either strategic or operational in nature

identify the corresponding impacts that product design decisions have on the manufacturing and distribution processes throughout a supply chain

match the management objectives, used to synchronise a supply chain, with an example of each

apply the appropriate management techniques to effectively synchronise a supply chain, in a given scenario

associate types of information technology with their primary function within a supply chain

evaluate an organisation's business operations, to recommend how to better utilise information technology in it's supply chain

Supply Chain Management Strategies

recognise the benefits of implementing fundamental supply chain management strategies within an organization

identify the relevant information for determining an effective location and production strategy for an organisation

identify the advantages and disadvantages of both a centralised and decentralised distribution system

identify business supply chains that are structured to take advantage of risk pooling

match push- and pull-based supply chain models to business practices that reflect each associate three distribution strategies to business practices that accomplish each

analyse an organisation's supply chain to implement an effective distribution strategy in a given scenario.

Supply Chain Partnerships

recognise the benefits of strong supply chain partnerships

match the five factors that contribute to the bullwhip effect to business practices that represent each

determine the business practices that will implement each of the four information-sharing strategies

match supply chain partnership strategies to business practices that represent each

identify the five components of a supply chain an organisation must prepare in order to ensure an effective global supply chain

recommend steps for effectively implementing a global supply chain in a given scenario.

Supply Chain Planning and Inventory Management

Planning for Supply and Demand

recognise the benefits of effectively planning for supply and demand within an organisation's supply chain

associate an organisation's planning activities to the steps for developing an effective supply chain

strategy for satisfying customers

identify accurate descriptions of the four types of forecasting methods used to predict customer demand for a product or service

identify the types of information that should be gathered for a supply chain aggregate plan

apply effective aggregate planning strategies to properly balance cost, production and customer demand within a supply chain

relate the supply chain activities of an organisation to the supply and demand methodology they each support

effectively manage an organisation's supply and demand variables based upon an evaluation of its production initiatives in a given scenario

Inventory Management

recognise the benefits of successfully managing inventory within an organisation's supply chain

associate the costs that affect the level of cycle inventory within a supply chain to examples of each

select factors that influence an organisation's levels of safety inventory

match the levers for improving supply chain profitability to an organisation's inventory practices that accomplish each

identify the costs that an organisation needs to consider to maintain optimal product levels within a supply chain

determine the best method for achieving an optimal level of product availability within an organisatio

Supply Chain Management and e-Business Merge

recognise the benefits an organization can experience by incorporating the Internet into its supply chain operations

match the business changes resulting from the use of technology and the Internet to organisational practices that reflect each

match the three areas of impact to the value each adds to an e-business' supply chain.

identify the strategies for using technology to improve a supply chain's effectiveness

use technology to effectively influence customer demand and fulfillment within an organisation's supply chain

identify the strategies for effectively using technology to improve supply chain performance

apply strategies to use technology within a supply chain to improve its performance in a given scenario

Effective Supply Chains and e-Business

recognise the benefits of effective supply chain activities in an e-business environment

identify three ways to approach cost reduction in an e-business supply chain

match the types of cSupply Chain Transportation and Facility Design apital to the influences they have on an e-business supply chain

identify three key areas that impact the revenue of an e-business supply chain

apply supply chain methods to enhance revenues of an e-business in a given scenario

match the three opportunities that can be realized in an e-business environment to supply chain activities that reflect each

apply supply chain strategies to exploit new e-business opportunities in a given scenario

Supply Chain Transportation and Facility Design

recognise the benefits of implementing an effective transportation network design within an organization's supply chain

associate the roles of a transportation network to an organization's supply chain practices that represent each

match each of the supply chain transportation modes to its relative speed and cost

determine the best mode of transportation for a supply chain in a given scenario

associate the considerations for designing a transportation network to the impact they would have on an organization's supply chain

identify supply chain practices that represent the two basic transportation network designs

determine the most effective transportation network design for an organization's supply chain in a given scenario

recognise the benefits of implementing a well-designed facility network within a supply chain

identify the four decisions an organization should make to design an effective supply chain facility network

match the factors influencing facility network design to examples of each.

use the factors influencing facility network design to implement an effective network design in a given scenario

sequence the steps for making effective facility network design decisions

match areas in which changes may necessitate redesign of a facility network to activities that represent each

