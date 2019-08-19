Management Successful Programme (MSP): 5-Day Training Course (Central London, United Kingdom - September 9-13, 2019)

/EIN News/ -- Dublin, Aug. 19, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Management Successful Programme (MSP®)" training has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



Gaining MSP Foundation certification will boost your career opportunities by showing that you can effectively participate in a programme team. This might be as a member of a programme office, business change team or project delivery team.

The MSP Foundation qualification is also a very good way to differentiate yourself in the jobs market. If you already have a project management qualification such as PRINCE2, the MSP Foundation certification can complement that. It shows that you have a broader knowledge about how projects fit into programmes.

This course is ideal for members of a programme office, programme support staff, business change team, project delivery team and anyone who needs to understand programme management principles and terminology. It is equally suited to people such as programme managers and change managers who want to take a higher level qualification, such as Practitioner or Advanced Practitioner.

Course Time: 9.00AM-5.00PM

Agenda



Description

The Governance Themes

Vision

Blueprint

Organisation

Benefits management

Stakeholder engagement

Risk management and issue resolution

Programme planning and control

Business case management

Quality management

The Transitional Flow

Identifying a programme

Defining a programme

Managing the tranches

Delivering the capability

Realising benefits

Closing a programme

For more information about this training visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/cmdidi

Research and Markets also offers Custom Research services providing focused, comprehensive and tailored research.

CONTACT: ResearchAndMarkets.com Laura Wood, Senior Press Manager press@researchandmarkets.com For E.S.T Office Hours Call 1-917-300-0470 For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call 1-800-526-8630 For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900



EIN Presswire does not exercise editorial control over third-party content provided, uploaded, published, or distributed by users of EIN Presswire. We are a distributor, not a publisher, of 3rd party content. Such content may contain the views, opinions, statements, offers, and other material of the respective users, suppliers, participants, or authors.