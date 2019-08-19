Global Ethylene Oxide (EO) Market Report 2013-2023 - More Than 29 Planned & Announced EO Plants Expected to Come Online Over the Next Five Years

/EIN News/ -- Dublin, Aug. 19, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Global Ethylene Oxide (EO) Industry Outlook to 2023 - Capacity and Capital Expenditure Forecasts with Details of All Active and Planned Plants" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



Global Ethylene Oxide (EO) capacity is expected to experience considerable growth over the next five years from around 26 mtpa in 2018 to 36 mtpa by 2023.



More than 29 planned and announced EO plants are expected to come online, primarily in Asia, and North America, over the next five years.



Saudi Basic Industries Corp, China Sanjiang Fine Chemicals Co Ltd, and Ineos AG are the three companies in terms of planned and announced capacity additions during the outlook period.



Scope

Global EO capacity outlook by region

Global EO capacity outlook by country

EO planned and announced plants details

Capacity share of the major EO producers globally

Global EO capital expenditure outlook by region

Global EO capital expenditure outlook by country

Key Topics Covered



1 List of Tables & Figures



2. Global Ethylene Oxide (EO) Capacity and Capital Expenditure Review

2.1. Global Ethylene Oxide (EO) Industry, An Overview

2.2. Global Ethylene Oxide (EO) Industry, Capacity by Key Countries, 2013-2023

2.3. Global EO Industry, Capacity Share vis-a-vis Growth by Key Countries, 2013-2018

2.4. Global EO Industry, Top 10 Planned and Announced Plants

2.5. Global EO Industry, Installed Plant Capacity by Production Process, 2018

2.6. Global EO Industry, Installed Plant Capacity by Technology, 2018

2.7. Global EO Capacity Contribution by Region

2.8. Key Companies by EO Capacity Contribution (% Share), 2018

2.9. Key Countries by Active Global Capacity Contribution to EO Industry

2.10. Regional Capacity Additions from Planned and Announced Plants

2.11. Global Capacity Additions from Planned and Announced Plants by Key Countries

2.12. Global Capacity Additions from Planned and Announced Plants by Key Companies

2.13. Regional Capex Spending on Planned and Announced Plants

2.14. Global Capex Spending on Planned and Announced Plants by Key Countries



3. Global Planned and Announced EO Plants



4. Asia EO Industry



4. Europe EO Industry



5. Former Soviet Union EO Industry



6. Middle East EO Industry



7. North America EO Industry



8. South America EO Industry



9. Oceania EO Industry



