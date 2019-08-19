Sunwing returns to the island of Tobago this winter following successful inaugural season

/EIN News/ -- TORONTO, Aug. 19, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Following an immensely successful inaugural season in 2018/2019, Sunwing has announced it will be returning to Tobago this winter with weekly direct flights from Toronto. Sunwing is the only Canadian leisure carrier to offer direct flights to this tropical destination, with flights operating weekly from December 19, 2019 until April 16, 2020. Sunwing’s direct flight service to Tobago has had a positive effect in the island’s tourism industry, with arrivals increasing throughout Sunwing’s inaugural season.

President of Tour Operations for Sunwing, Andrew Dawson, commented on the news, “We are excited to be returning to the island of Tobago for a second season and offering residents of the Greater Toronto Area with even more ways to Vacation Better. We’re certain that the island’s lush landscapes, untouched beaches and tropical rainforests will continue to be a big draw for our customers this coming season.”

“The return of Sunwing’s winter service to Tobago is great news for tourism in Tobago,” added Louis Lewis, CEO for the Tobago Tourism Agency. “This follows a very strong performance for the inaugural season in 2018/19 where our overall arrivals increased by 10%. We welcome the service and look forward to building a strong partnership with the airline to support growing arrivals from the Canadian market.”

The smaller of two islands that make up the nation of Trinidad and Tobago, Tobago is known for its lush landscapes, breathtaking beaches and vibrant culture. Vacationers who choose to visit this picturesque destination can spend their time soaking up the sun on pristine beaches, snorkelling alongside exotic marine life or discovering the island’s unique tropical landscapes on a Sunwing Experiences excursion.

Travellers can choose from numerous resorts on the island with options for all ages, tastes and budgets. The family-friendly Starfish Tobago Resort offers comfortable accommodations in a picturesque tropical setting, with an action-packed kids club and delicious dining options. Another popular resort on the island is Magdalena Grand Beach and Golf Resort . This luxurious property is located on an 18-hole championship course designed by the PGA and offers breathtaking ocean views.

All Sunwing vacation packages include return flights on Sunwing Airlines where passengers can sit back and relax while on board, with award-winning inflight service, complimentary non-alcoholic beverage service and buy on board selection of snacks and light meals including the brand-new Tex Mex Grilled Chicken Wrap inspired by Food Network Canada Celebrity Chef, Lynn Crawford. Passengers also benefit from a generous complimentary 23kg checked luggage allowance. For additional perks, including priority check-in and security line access*, customers can upgrade to Elite Plus from just $50 per sector.

For more information or to book, visit www.sunwing.ca or contact your travel agent.

*Available at select Canadian airports.

About Sunwing

The largest integrated travel company in North America, Sunwing has more flights to the south than any other leisure carrier with convenient direct service from over 33 airports across Canada to more than 45 popular sun destinations across the U.S.A., Caribbean, Mexico and Central America. This scale enables Sunwing to offer customers exclusive deals at top-rated resorts in the most popular vacation destinations as well as cruise packages and seasonal domestic flight service. Sunwing is consistently voted the top leisure airline by travel agents and is the perennial winner of the Consumer Choice Award. Customers can look forward to starting their vacation off with award-winning inflight service, which features a complimentary glass of sparkling wine**, non-alcoholic beverage service; together with a buy on board menu of light meals and snacks (including kids’ choices) inspired by Food Network Canada Celebrity Chef, Lynn Crawford. Sunwing customers also benefit from the assistance of the company’s own knowledgeable destination representatives, who greet them upon arrival and support them throughout their vacation journey. Sunwing supports the communities where it operates through the Sunwing Foundation, a charitable initiative focused on the support and development of youth and humanitarian aid. Sunwing matches all donations the Foundation receives through its Spare Change Program on board Sunwing Airlines, no administrative fees are collected and 100% of the proceeds go to charity.

**Service may be unavailable on select flights.

A photo accompanying this announcement is available at https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/0b3a3830-a0da-4d4a-a1fe-3f5908a3ee5e

Tobago Sunwing returns to the island of Tobago



