Tractor Supply Hosts Farmers Market at Stores Nationwide

Local growers, crafters and vendors invited to showcase goods at community event on Sept. 28

/EIN News/ -- BRENTWOOD, Tenn., Aug. 19, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Tractor Supply Company is inviting farmers, craft makers and artisans to join the Farmers Market event at their local TSC store on Saturday, Sept. 28. The event is an opportunity for members of the community to showcase their many talents and display homemade and homegrown goods, whether they are new to the market or have been selling for years.



Every fall, Tractor Supply hosts local vendors and creators at their on-site Farmers Market to celebrate the community spirit. The Farmers Market is open to the public, providing a platform for budding businesses in a fun, family-friendly setting.

“Each Tractor Supply store serves as an important member of the community in which it operates. We are always looking for ways to connect with and support our neighbors, and the Farmers Market is a wonderful opportunity for this,” said Mary Lawley, vice president of store administration at Tractor Supply Company. “We are always amazed by the talent we see at this event and are so pleased to play a part in helping these neighbors thrive.”

Tractor Supply also hosts an annual spring Market Day event as another way for local artisans to showcase and sell their goods.

Whether the specialty is fruit and vegetables or soaps and candles, all crafters and creators are invited to participate. Interested vendors can learn more and register at TractorSupply.com/FarmersMarket or visit the local Tractor Supply store to sign up by Wednesday, Sept. 25. There is no cost for participation.

All vendors participating must comply with state and local ordinances. The Farmers Market at Tractor Supply is a free event and open to the public.

About Tractor Supply Company

Tractor Supply Company (NASDAQ: TSCO), the largest rural lifestyle retailer in the United States, has been passionate about serving its unique niche, as a one-stop shop for recreational farmers, ranchers and all those who enjoy living the rural lifestyle, for more than 80 years. Tractor Supply offers an extensive mix of products necessary to care for home, land, pets and animals with a focus on product localization, exclusive brands and legendary customer service that addresses the needs of the Out Here lifestyle. With nearly 30,000 team members, the Company leverages its physical store assets with digital capabilities to offer customers the convenience of purchasing products they need anytime, anywhere and any way they choose at the everyday low prices they deserve. At June 29, 2019, the Company operated 1,790 Tractor Supply stores in 49 states and an e-commerce website at www.TractorSupply.com .

Tractor Supply Company also owns and operates Petsense, a small-box pet specialty supply retailer focused on meeting the needs of pet owners, primarily in small and mid-size communities, and offering a variety of pet products and services. At June 29, 2019, the Company operated 177 Petsense stores in 26 states. For more information on Petsense, visit www.Petsense.com .



