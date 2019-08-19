Lean Six Sigma Green Belt: 5-Day Training Course (Central London, United Kingdom - October 14-18, 2019)

/EIN News/ -- Dublin, Aug. 19, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Lean Six Sigma Green Belt" training has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The Objective of the Course is to give participants an overview of the Six Sigma and Lean concepts and tools, including Six Sigma deployment practices, project development, and the DMAIC problem-solving approach. Once you've completed this program, you'll be ready to successfully participate in a Lean Six Sigma team.

Lean and Six Sigma are quality improvement methodologies structured to reduce waste and product or service failure rates to a negligible level. Six Sigma companies typically spend less than five percent of their revenues addressing and repairing quality problems.

The Six Sigma process encompasses all aspects of a business; including management, service delivery, and design, production and customer satisfaction. As a philosophy, Six Sigma drives business culture and requires a nearly flawless execution of key processes, making Six Sigma a high standard for companies and individuals to achieve.

By reducing process variation, Six Sigma frees an organization to focus on improving process capability. As sigma levels increase, the cost of poor quality decreases and profitability increases. This is why Six Sigma is highly associated with the delivery of consistent, world-class quality.

Course Time: 9.00AM-5.00PM



Key points will consist of:

Define

Introduction to Define

Project Planning

Process Management

The Voice of the Customer

Define Summary

Measure

Introduction to Measure

Data Collection

Graphical Statistics for Continuous Data

Graphical Statistics for Discrete Data

Variation Concepts

Process Capability

Measure Summary

Analyse

Introduction to Analyse

Process Analysis

Cause & Effect

Introduction to Minitab

Minitab Exercises

Analyse Summary

Improve

Introduction to Improve

Generating and Selecting Solutions

Error-Proofing

PM Fundamentals

Standardization

Piloting and Verifying Results

Improve Summary

Control

Introduction to Control

Statistical Process Control

Transition Planning

