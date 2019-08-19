Enhanced Consultancy Skills: 2-Day Training Programme (Central London, United Kingdom - September 16-17, 2019)

/EIN News/ -- Dublin, Aug. 19, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Enhanced Consultancy Skills" training has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



Two-day session, focused on strengthening your teams' consultancy skills, enabling them to understand the key client stakeholder personas, motivations and drivers in relation to the different client stakeholders. Enable your teams to be more effective at managing stakeholders throughout the project life-cycle.

Outcomes for You

Teams equipped with critical banking background and knowledge that talks holistically across all elements of banking & banking operations

Credibility in discussion with customers, using their language, examples and identifying with their concerns

Increased efficiency through effective positioning, scoping and discussion

Teams equipped to proactively engage and consult with senior client stakeholders allowing them to respond to client demands and speak the language of the Bankers'

Address conflicts using an operating model example to show conflict between stakeholders, and work through how to influence and negotiate to get agreement across a diverse set of players

Facilitate workshops that require the delegate to bring a group of diverse stakeholders to a decision/consensus

Outcomes for Your Team

Leveraging The Virtual Boardroom to identify key stakeholders and their personas

Heightened awareness of reporting lines and why people behave the way they do

Exposure to ex-Financial Services Professionals with real life experience in Banking, Onboarding and CLM

A comprehensive programme that within a succinct and crisp time window elevates knowledge and experience with the banking industry

Confidence in talking to banks, being able to cite examples in discussions and convey greater knowledge and credibility

Increased comfort in discussing and contextualising requests for changes/new functionality

Empowered to ensure that the right solution is sought rather than solely working to detailed functional specifications

Define the habits that will enable the team to achieve their goals and targets, elevated by:

Speaking their language

Acting with confidence, commitment and courage;

Relationship building

100% client focus

Responsive and attentive

Module 01:

The Virtual Boardroom

Personas and Requirements

Motivations and Drivers

Learning the Language of Stakeholders

Module 02:

Better Ways of Working and Relationships

Politics and Internal Conflict

Facilitation Vs Management

Win/Win and Common Ground

