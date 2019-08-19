CMW Media Signs Americas Largest Vertically Integrated Hemp Manufacturer

/EIN News/ -- SAN DIEGO, CA, Aug. 19, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- ﻿via NEWMEDIAWIRE – CMW Media, a public relations agency specializing in CBD/Health and Wellness, recreational cannabis, and emerging markets, announced today its partnership with EcoGen Laboratories, the largest vertically integrated breeder, cultivator, processor and distributor of hemp-derived ingredients in the United States. This decision is part of CMW Media’s overall effort as leader of cannabis public relations to expand its company and garner positive media attention to the top companies in emerging industries.

CMW Media will help develop a consistent stream of integrated communications and media campaigns to increase the overall awareness of EcoGen Labs as suppliers of top U.S. CBD brands and the company’s proprietary processing and extraction technology.

“We are ecstatic about EcoGen Laboratories joining our client roster and having the opportunity to bring awareness on a national scale to the work they are doing in the hemp industry,” said Kathleen Gonzales, Publicist at CMW Media. “This partnership is a direct reflection of the efforts CMW Media puts into building relationships with companies that are industry leaders. At the end of the day, we have a larger purpose than just garnering media coverage, we are truly changing the world for the better, so it is important to our Company to work with clients that align with that vision.”

CMW Media will execute a public relations program to build EcoGen Labs’ brand perception, gaining the company recognition as number one in the industry. The agency will impact the knowledge and attitudes of the public by gaining national media attention for EcoGen Labs, emphasizing its farm ownership, unique extraction equipment, research facilities, White-Label CBD products and international distribution.

“This partnership is part of EcoGen Labs’ overall effort as CBD industry leaders to create a much-needed transparency in the CBD supply chain, promote agricultural sustainability, provide research-based benefits of hemp and make cannabinoids more accessible to the world,” said Derek Du Chesne, Chief Growth Officer at EcoGen Laboratories. “We recently announced our first international expansion into the UK and EU markets, and as we continue to grow at EcoGen Labs, we wanted to work with the right agency that aligns with our company culture and vision to share our message with the media, and CMW Media is the perfect fit.”

About CMW Media

CMW Media is a fast-growing, full-service public relations firm specializing in promoting innovative businesses from a broad spectrum of industries. Our clients range from publicly traded companies to those in emerging markets — including the global cannabis industry. We are award-winning industry leaders and producers whose inherent talent is capturing messages worldwide and educating the public. For more information, visit the Company’s website at www.CMWMedia.com or connect on social media: Facebook, Instagram, Twitter.

About EcoGen Laboratories

EcoGen Laboratories is the largest vertically-integrated manufacturer and supplier of hemp-derived specialty ingredients in North America. Using proprietary equipment, processes, and formulations, EcoGen Laboratories has developed a broad range of the highest quality ingredients and customized formulations for the beverage, food, cosmetics, tobacco, wellness, and pharmaceutical industries. Founded in 2016, EcoGen Labs is the first seed-to-sale CBD manufacturer, known for manufacturing the purest CBD raw materials and finished products. The company is also a leader in international distribution with CBD isolate, water-soluble CBD (Nano), and THC-free CBD distillate. As the undisputed leader in hemp genetics, EcoGen Laboratories promotes sustainable agriculture, using its proprietary processing and extraction technology to ensure the highest quality products at the lowest price to make cannabinoids more accessible to the world. For more information about America’s leading CBD company, visit https://ecogenlabs.com/ or connect with their Facebook and Instagram.

Public Relations Contact: Kathleen Gonzales CMW Media kathleen@cmwmedia.com (619) 368-2701



