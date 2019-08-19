Faction Achieves VMware Cloud Verified Status

/EIN News/ -- DENVER, Aug. 19, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Faction , a leading Managed Service Provider for VMware Cloud on AWS, today announced it has achieved VMware Cloud Verified status.



The VMware Cloud Verified badge signals to customers that Faction offers a service running on top of the complete VMware Cloud infrastructure. Through Cloud Verified partner services, customers attain access to the full set of VMware Cloud Infrastructure capabilities including integration and interoperability, cost optimization and flexibility.

“We are extremely pleased to be certified as a VMware Cloud Verified partner, which makes us part of an elite group of providers with this recognition,” said Sean Charnock, CEO at Faction. “We’ve seen significant growth in the past year in our VMware virtualized and VMware Cloud on AWS business and this validation from VMware helps reinforce our expertise and quality of our product portfolio to our customers.”

“Partners that are VMware Cloud Verified provide organizations with complete and advanced VMware Cloud technologies, along with interoperability across clouds for greater advantage for their customers’ businesses,” said Jim Aluotto, senior director, Cloud Provider Business, Americas Region, VMware. “Cloud Verified services delivered by VMware Cloud Providers can provide the efficiency, agility, and reliability inherent in cloud computing. We look forward to supporting Faction as it empowers organizations with a simple and flexible path to the cloud.”

VMware’s global network of more than 4,000 VMware Cloud Providers leverage VMware’s consistent cloud infrastructure to offer a wide array of services, provide geographic and industry specialization, and help customers meet complex regulatory requirements. Cloud Providers operating under the VMware Cloud Provider Program deliver individually tailored cloud solutions and services in more than 120 countries.

About Faction

Faction is a leading managed services provider for VMware Cloud on AWS, including disaster recovery and production deployments, and is the only provider of attached storage to VMware Cloud on AWS. Faction helps customers migrate to multi-cloud, powered by patented technology that provides low latency, high throughput connections to all the major clouds, including AWS, Azure and Google Cloud Platform. Faction’s private and multi-cloud platforms give clients the ability to move, access, scale and protect data between clouds, without the fear of cloud lock-in. Faction, a VMware Cloud Verified provider, is also recognized as an Advanced AWS Consulting Partner and VMware Premier Cloud Provider. Follow Faction on Twitter (@FactionInc ) and LinkedIn . For more information, please visit www.factioninc.com .

VMware, VMware Cloud, VMware Cloud Verified and VMware Cloud Provider are registered trademarks or trademarks of VMware, Inc. in the United States and other jurisdictions.

