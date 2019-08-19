ITFirms Sets Up Top AI Companies Ranking

Let's follow through ITFirms latest ranking list on best AI companies; know if it is on a par with world's best

NEW YORK, UNITED STATES, August 19, 2019 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Artificial Intelligence is one of the most transformative (even more disruptive) technologies available today. But this transformative nature of AI companies is not limited to global tech giants and blue-chip companies only. But if one tends to think that why do they need AI at all and where will it fit within the retail business – might be an HR consultancy, any B2B or B2C service provider, fashion design business, a football club, hotel, hospital or disaster relief charity, banks or kid's play area? Probably there is a need to think again. Even if you can't yet imagine the implementation of AI in the physical world, haven't heard about virtual assistants handling human queries with utmost ease or cannot envisage robots cooking for you, trust that AI is not-too-distant-future and it most definitely will disrupt and transform the way current business operations are being done.

For the same reason, most IT companies expect an AI strategy. This helps them focus on their core business objectives and prioritize ways to deliver those business goals. ITFirms have listed names of companies that delineated to implement AI to drive success (by creating intelligent products and services and designing intelligent business processes):

1. N-iX

2. Chetu

3. MobiDev

4. Icreon Tech

5. Dogtown Media

6. iTechArt

7. Chop Dawg

8. Softweb Solutions Inc.

9. STX Next

10. Eleks

For a more comprehensive listing of top artificial intelligence companies, visit here: https://www.itfirms.co/top-artificial-intelligence-companies/

About ITFirms

ITFirms.co is admired and revered across global lines as a firm that reviews software companies independently to ascertain top mobile and web service providers across the globe. They have been pioneers in carrying in-depth research, thus demonstrating the way to integrate service seekers and service providers.

