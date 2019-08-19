Jasco Increases Minimum Hourly Wage to $15 Per Hour

Oklahoma City-based company’s competitive starting pay more than double current federal and state minimum wage of $7.25

/EIN News/ -- OKLAHOMA CITY, Aug. 19, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Jasco, a leader in lighting fixtures, lighting controls, power products and consumer electronics, is pleased to announce an increase to its minimum hourly wage from $13 to $15. This wage increase – effective immediately – more than doubles Oklahoma’s current minimum wage of $7.25.



In addition to the starting pay of $15 per hour, Jasco provides a monthly profit-sharing program to all team members, which averages around 15 percent additional pay each month. With the profit-sharing program and increased wage, Jasco’s starting wage typically translates to $17.25 per hour. Jasco’s announcement further proves the company’s commitment to providing an excellent workplace for all.

Jasco strives to support a culture of creativity and innovation for nearly 400 team members. Jasco intentionally invests in the development of their team members as a whole person with an emphasis on career development, spiritual growth, physical health, relational wellness, and community generosity. In addition to competitive wages and lucrative profit-sharing incentives, Jasco offers:



Health insurance options as low as $25 per month;

6 percent company match for 401K and Roth IRA contributions;

Full scholarship and educational assistance for any accredited degree program;

An on-site fitness center and gym membership reimbursement;

Paid leave for maternity, paternity, adoption, and military service;

Fun family events and opportunities to volunteer together as a team;

Jasco donates 50% of profits to charities with matching programs to encourage generosity.

“We are dedicated to putting our team members first to ensure a healthy and supportive workplace,” said Jason Trice, CEO of Jasco. “We appreciate that our team members are investing some of their best waking hours to further Jasco’s mission in the marketplace and it is our honor and privilege to reinvest the fruits of those efforts in our team members and the communities we serve.”

Jasco is actively seeking candidates for the following roles: Forklift Operator, Facilities Technician, Distribution Specialist, Regional Sales Manager, Sales Services Specialist, Digital Advertising Coordinator and Graphic Designers, among others. To view the comprehensive list of open positions and learn more about Jasco, please visit https://byjasco.com/careers.

About Jasco

Jasco designs and develops innovative products to simplify your life and connect your home. Jasco leads the market in lighting fixtures, lighting controls, consumer electronics, power protection and charging products. Jasco markets its products under some of the world’s most recognizable brand names and distributes them through virtually every major retailer. To learn more, visit www.byjasco.com and follow Jasco on Facebook , Twitter , Instagram , and the blog for more information.

