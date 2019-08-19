Exactus Inc. to Sponsor South Florida PGA Senior PGA Professional Championship and Exhibit at Upcoming BIG Industry Show

/EIN News/ -- DELRAY BEACH, Fla., Aug. 19, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Exactus Inc. (OTCQB:EXDI) a healthcare company pursuing opportunities in hemp derived cannabidiol (CBD) products, today announced it is an official sponsor of The 2019 SFPGA Senior PGA Professional Championship on August 20-21 at Turtle Creek Club and will also exhibit its products at the upcoming BIG Industry Show on August 22-23 at the Miami Beach Convention Center in Miami, Florida.



Emiliano Aloi, President of Exactus, said, “Exactus is delighted to support The Senior PGA Professional Championship this year as we look forward to providing golfers with CBD products they can trust.”

The Company is also pleased to exhibit at the BIG Industry Show, and will be showcasing its products at Booths: 562 (Main Booth) and 470 (Car Showcase and Executive Area).

The BIG Industry Show is two days of solid business to business opportunities, featuring a retailer’s one stop shop and providing a glimpse into the latest and most innovative products hitting the market from manufacturers, distributors and innovators behind the products their customers love.

To learn more about Exactus, Inc., visit www.exactusinc.com .

About Exactus:

Exactus Inc. is dedicated to introducing hemp-derived cannabidiol into mainstream consumer markets. The Company has made investments in farming and has over 200 acres of growing CBD in Southwest Oregon. The Company is introducing a range of consumer brands, such as Green Goddess , Phenologie, Paradise and Exactus. Hemp is a legal type of cannabis plant containing less than 0.3% THC (tetrahydrocannabinol), which is the psychoactive component of the cannabis plant. After 40 years of prohibition, the Agricultural Improvement Act of 2018, known as the 2018 Farm Bill, legalized hemp at the federal level. Hemp production will be regulated by the United States Department of Agriculture (USDA) and the states. As a result, in 2019 hemp was generally removed from the Controlled Substances Act (CSA) and enforcement by the Drug Enforcement Administration (DEA).

For more information about Exactus: www.exactusinc.com .

Investor Notice

Investing in our securities involves a high degree of risk. Before making an investment decision, you should carefully consider the risks, uncertainties and forward-looking statements described under "Risk Factors" in Item 1A of our most recent Form 10-K for the fiscal year ended December 31, 2018 filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission (the "SEC") on March 29, 2019, and under the heading “Risk Factors” in our Current Report on Form 8-K filed with the SEC on January 14, 2019, and in other periodic and current reports we file with the SEC. If any of these risks were to occur, our business, financial condition, or results of operations would likely suffer. In that event, the value of our securities could decline, and you could lose part or all of your investment. The risks and uncertainties we describe are not the only ones facing us. Additional risks not presently known to us or that we currently deem immaterial may also impair our business operations. In addition, our past financial performance may not be a reliable indicator of future performance, and historical trends should not be used to anticipate results in the future. See "Safe Harbor" below.

Safe Harbor - Forward-Looking Statements

The information provided in this press release may include forward-looking statements relating to future events or the future financial performance of the Company. Because such statements are subject to risks and uncertainties, actual results may differ materially from those expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements. Words such as "anticipates," "plans," "expects," "intends," "will," "potential," "hope" and similar expressions are intended to identify forward-looking statements. These forward-looking statements are based upon current expectations of the Company and involve assumptions that may never materialize or may prove to be incorrect. Actual results and the timing of events could differ materially from those anticipated in such forward-looking statements as a result of various risks and uncertainties. Detailed information regarding factors that may cause actual results to differ materially from the results expressed or implied by statements in this press release relating to the Company may be found in the Company's periodic and current filings with the SEC, including the factors described in the sections entitled "Risk Factors", copies of which may be obtained from the SEC's website at www.sec.gov. Any forward-looking statement speaks only as of the date on which such statement is made, and the Company does not intend to correct or update any forward-looking statement, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise.

Company Contact:

Andrew Johnson

Chief Strategy Officer

Exactus Inc.

509-999-9695

ir@exactusinc.com



EIN Presswire does not exercise editorial control over third-party content provided, uploaded, published, or distributed by users of EIN Presswire. We are a distributor, not a publisher, of 3rd party content. Such content may contain the views, opinions, statements, offers, and other material of the respective users, suppliers, participants, or authors.