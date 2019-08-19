Global Dental Consumables Market is Expected to Reach USD 45.89 Billion by 2026 : Fior Markets

Dental Consumables Market by Product (Implants, Prosthetics, Orthodontics, Endodontics, Infection Control, Others), End User, Regions, Global Industry Analysis, Market Size, Share, Growth, Trends, and Forecast 2019 to 2026

/EIN News/ -- New Jersey, NJ, Aug. 19, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Growing prevalence of dental diseases, increasing demand for the cosmetic dentistry services as well as rise of dental tourism industry in the Asia Pacific region are driving the global dental consumables market. The global dental consumables market is expected to grow from USD 26.93 Billion in 2018 to USD 45.89 Billion by 2026, at a CAGR of 6.89% during the forecast period from 2019-2026, according to the new report published by Fior Markets.

Dental consumables are widely utilized in the treatment of dental impairments, tooth restoration and in the treatment of associated gingival tissues. Growing awareness pertaining the he better and effective dental treatment is leading to an increased demand for the dental consumable products. Worldwide decrease in the dental treatment costs, increasing incidence of dental diseases, rise of cosmetic dentistry segment as well as rapid development of dental tourism industry in the Asia Pacific region is anticipated to propel the global dental consumables market over the forecast period.

Even though the factors such as advancements in the dental implant techniques, growing prevalence of dental diseases as well as rise of cosmetic dentistry are driving the global dental consumables market. The high cost of treatment, cap on reimbursement associated with the dental treatments and paucity of skilled dentists are the factors that are expected to restrain the growth of the market over the forecast period.

DOWNLOAD FREE SAMPLE REPORT AT https://www.fiormarkets.com/report-detail/386007/request-sample

Key players in the global dental consumables market are Straumann Holding AG, Danaher Corporation, Dentsply Sirona, 3M Company, Henry Schein, Inc., Kuraray Co., Ltd., Geistlich Pharma AG, Ivoclar Vivadent AG, GC Corporation, Mitsui Chemicals Inc., Keystone Dental, Inc., BEGO GmbH & Co. KG, Young Innovations Inc., Septodont Holding, and Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc., among others. Key players active in the market are involved in collaborative agreements and expansion to bolster the growth of the market.

To effectively satisfy the increased demand, in 2018, Dentsply Sirona, Inc., the largest manufacturer of professional dental products and market leader in the dental industry, announced the launch of Azento™ in the United States. Azento is a single tooth replacement solution, highly customized to the needs and timeframe of dentists and patients, which revolutionizes the digital implant workflow by streamlining implant planning service, purchasing and delivery.

For instance in 2019, Formlabs announced the launch of 3-D printed dentures. These directly 3-D printed dental prosthetic are tested at length with dental technicians.

In December, 2018, The Straumann Group has entered a strategic partnership with Z-Systems, a Swiss-based international leader in ceramic dental implant systems. The two companies have signed an agreement that provides Straumann with a 34% stake in Z-Systems in return for a capital injection to expand Z-Systems’ production capability and to develop its pipeline.

In June, 2016, DENTSPLY SIRONA Inc., The Dental Solutions Company, announced a definitive agreement to acquire all of the outstanding shares of privately held MIS Implants Technologies Ltd, a dental implant systems manufacturer headquartered in northern Israel, for USD 375 million in cash. MIS is a growing and profitable manufacturer of dental implant systems.

The orthodontics segment is anticipated to grow at a CAGR of 8.91% in 2019-2026

The product segment is divided into implants, prosthetics, orthodontics, endodontics, infection control, dental restoration, periodontics, whitening products, finishing & polishing products, and others. Based on the factors such as technological advancements in orthodontic products, presence of a large number of patients with malocclusions, and the growing awareness among customers about advanced orthodontic treatments, the orthodontics segment is projected to grow at an accelerated CAGR of 8.91% over the forecast period.

The dental hospitals and clinics segment had a market value of USD 17.10 billion in 2018

End user is segmented into dental hospitals and clinics, dental laboratories and others. The dental hospitals and clinics segment led the global dental consumables market with USD 17.10 billion revenue in 2018. This increased market share can be attributed to the factors such as global increase in number of people undergoing dental treatment as well as growth of cosmetic dentistry.

Browse full report with TOC at https://www.fiormarkets.com/report/dental-consumables-market-by-product-implants-prosthetics-orthodontics-386007.html

Regional Segment Analysis of the Dental Consumables Market

North America (U.S. , Canada, Mexico)

Europe (Germany, France, U.K., Italy, Spain, Rest of the Europe)

Asia-Pacific (China, Japan India, Rest of APAC)

South America (Brazil and Rest of South America)

Middle East and Africa (UAE, South Africa, Rest of MEA)

The Europe region emerged as the largest market for the dental consumables with a 39.45% share of market revenue in 2018. Huge geriatric population coupled with increasing prevalence of dental problems and presence of world class dental care facilities led the Europe region to dominate the global dental consumables market in 2018. The Asia Pacific region is expected to grow at an accelerated CAGR of 8.97% over the forecast period. Rising awareness about the importance of dental treatments as well as growth of dental tourism industry in the region are some of the factors that are projected to drive this increased growth.

About the report:

The global dental consumables market is analysed on the basis of value (USD Billion). All the segments have been analyzed on global, regional and country basis. The study includes the analysis of more than 30 countries for each segment. The report offers in-depth analysis of driving factors, opportunities, restraints, and challenges for gaining the key insight of the market. The study includes porter’s five forces model, attractiveness analysis, raw material analysis, supply, demand analysis, competitor position grid analysis, distribution and marketing channels analysis.

For Instant Purchase: https://www.fiormarkets.com/checkout.html?reportid=386007&type=single

Customization of the Report:

The report can be customized as per client requirements. For further queries, you can contact us on sales@fiormarkets.com or +1-201-465-4211. Our executives will be pleased to understand your requirements and offer you the best-suited reports.

About Fior Markets

Fior Markets is a futuristic market intelligence company, helping customers flourish their business strategies and make better decisions using actionable intelligence. With transparent information pool, we meet clients’ objectives, commitments on high standard and targeting possible prospects for SWOT analysis and market research reports. Fior Markets deploys a wide range of regional and global market intelligence research reports including industries like technology, pharmaceutical, consumer goods, food and beverages, chemicals, media, materials and many others. Our Strategic Intelligence capabilities are purposely planned to boost your business extension and elucidate the vigor of diverse industry. We hold distinguished units of highly expert analysts and consultants according to their respective domains. The global market research reports we provide involve both qualitative and quantitative analysis of current market scenario as per the geographical regions segregated and comprehensive performance in different regions with global approach. In addition, our syndicated research reports offer a packaged guide to keep companies abreast of the upcoming major restyle in their domains. Fior Markets facilitates clients with research analysis that are customized to their exact requirements, specifications and challenges, whether it is comprehensive desk research, survey work, composition of multiple methods, in-detailed interviewing or competitive intelligence. Our research experts are experienced in matching the exact personnel and methodology to your business need.

Contact Us

Avinash D

Head of Business Development

Phone: +1-201-465-4211

Email: sales@fiormarkets.com

Web: www.fiormarkets.com

Blog: http://topnewsherald.com

To Know More Market Research Reports and Industry Analysis, Visit our Associate Website: https://www.mrinsights.biz

﻿









Related Reports

Global Surgical Kits Market - https://www.fiormarkets.com/report/surgical-kits-market-by-type-disposable-reusable-procedure-386024.html



Global Syringes and Cannulas Market - https://www.fiormarkets.com/report/syringes-and-cannulas-market-by-product-syringes-cannulas-386025.html



Global Urinary Tract Infection Treatment Market - https://www.fiormarkets.com/report/urinary-tract-infection-treatment-market-by-drug-class-386026.html



Global Valvular Heart Disease Treatment Market - https://www.fiormarkets.com/report/valvular-heart-disease-treatment-market-by-disease-aortic-386027.html



EIN Presswire does not exercise editorial control over third-party content provided, uploaded, published, or distributed by users of EIN Presswire. We are a distributor, not a publisher, of 3rd party content. Such content may contain the views, opinions, statements, offers, and other material of the respective users, suppliers, participants, or authors.