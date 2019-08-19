Satoshi Nakamoto to End Mystery of His 980,000 Bitcoins and Real-Life Identity

/EIN News/ --

Nakamoto to present more evidence of his identity as the creator of Bitcoin in Part II of ‘My Reveal’ today at 4 p.m. EDT exclusively on the Satoshi Nakamoto Renaissance Holdings site, www.SatoshiNRH.com , and the Ivy McLemore & Associates site, www.ivymclemore.com .

NEW YORK, Aug. 19, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- In the second installment of his three-part epiphany “My Reveal,” Bitcoin creator Satoshi Nakamoto will convey how cyphers and encryption related to his strong belief in Chaldean numerology influenced his creation of the world’s most popular cryptocurrency.

In Part II today at 4 p.m. EDT, Nakamoto will present evidence on how and why he:

Decided to limit the Bitcoin supply that can ever be mined to 21 million.

Arrived at the length of nine pages for his 2008 Bitcoin white paper.

Used the intentionally incorrect April 5, 1975, date of birth on his P2P Foundation page.

Registered domain names bitcoin.org and thebcci.net on the 18 th of a month both times.

of a month both times. Chose January 3, 2009, as the date to create the Bitcoin Genesis block.

In Part II, Nakamoto will disclose the reasons he ended his role in the development of Bitcoin in 2011 and chose to maintain subsequent anonymity.

Nakamoto also will end years of conjecture by disclosing why he has yet to move any of his 980,000 bitcoins, valued today at approximately $10 billion, and declare his real-life identity in Part II on www.SatoshiNRH.com and www.ivymclemore.com .

