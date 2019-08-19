Certarus Ltd. Announces Execution of a Flare Gas Capture Agreement With a Multi-National American Energy Supermajor for Its Electric Completions Program

/EIN News/ -- HOUSTON, Aug. 19, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Certarus Ltd. ("Certarus" or the "Corporation") is pleased to announce that it has entered into a flare gas capture and compressed natural gas supply agreement with a Multi-National American Energy Supermajor (“Supermajor”) to service its electric hydraulic fracturing operations in the Delaware and Midland basins.



This is the first Permian Basin contract that Certarus has entered into for the sourcing of compressed natural gas (“CNG”) through flare gas capture. By capturing flare gas, Certarus will provide a regional supply of clean, cost effective energy to help support corporate Environmental, Social and Governance (“ESG”) best practices.

"We are seeing an increasing trend within completions to use electric hydraulic fracturing as a means of reducing carbon emissions and achieving cost savings. Certarus operates the largest bulk CNG trailer fleet in North America and is well positioned to benefit from this trend. By sourcing CNG through flare gas capture, Certarus provides industry with even more options to reduce carbon emissions," said Nathan Ough, Vice President of Certarus.

Based on this strategic agreement, Certarus will displace a minimum of 5,500,000 gallons (20,000,000 Liters) of diesel fuel with clean burning CNG with the option for the Supermajor to expand up to 37,800,000 gallons (143,000,000 Liters) during the term.

The Corporation has invested significant resources to build-out a reliable compressed natural gas platform to supply both dual fuel and electric hydraulic fracturing operations. Energy companies across North America, including Exxon (via its XTO subsidiary), Diamondback, Shell, EOG Resources, Devon, CNX Resources, and Apache have entered into contracts for electric hydraulic fleets, in some cases with terms up to four years.

Certarus expects to commence CNG supply to Supermajor in Q4 2019 in parallel with a larger audience of end users converting to compressed natural gas.

ABOUT CERTARUS

Certarus is a leader in providing a fully integrated compressed natural gas (CNG) solution for the North American market. Our primary business is the creation of a “Virtual Natural Gas Pipeline” through the compression, transportation and integration of CNG for the energy services, mining, forestry and industrial sectors. Our solutions target diesel and propane fuel displacement projects to lower operating costs and improve environmental outcomes.

Certarus is focused on providing cost effective carbon reduction solutions by utilizing abundant low cost North American natural gas.

For more information, please visit www.certarus.com

For more information please contact:

Nathan Ough

Vice President

Certarus Ltd.

C: 1-346-718-1139

E: nough@certarus.com

Curtis Philippon

President & CEO

Certarus Ltd.

O:1-403-930-0116

E: cphilippon@certarus.com

