Synthetic Polyisoprene Rubber Market is expected to grow at a CAGR of ~8% during the forecast period of 2019 to 2029 – Future Market Insights

Synthetic Polyisoprene Rubber Sales Proliferate with High Preference for Non-Allergenic Medical Gloves, Finds FMI

/EIN News/ -- VALLEY COTTAGE, N.Y. , Aug. 19, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Worldwide sales of synthetic polyisoprene rubber will roughly equate the revenues worth US$ 590 million by 2019 end, a 7% increase year-over-year, according to the latest research from Future Market Insights (FMI).

FMI analysts expect the synthetic polyisoprene rubber market to grow at a CAGR of 8% during the period, 2019-2029, driven by incorporation of innovative materials in medical gloves production to prevent the risk of latex allergy along with increasing demand for highly efficient adhesives in building & construction industry. Analysts also expect that demand coming from high-end applications can offer larger profit pools, which should compel the manufactures to center their focus on developing material with high purity targeted at specific end-use applications.

Increasing environmental regulations in regard to mounting concerns over rising rubber waste in landfills will impact the market growth in the future. Manufactures who are taking off into new processing technologies and development of new raw materials compounds that will reduce the dependence on petroleum will succeed and continue to capture relatively high market share. Aligning with newer consumer and industrial trends will be a key to strengthening the position in the market as well.

Consumption for Medical Use to Increase in 2019 and Ahead

In 2018, sales of synthetic polyisoprene rubber for medical use represented ~57% share, and growing use in consumer goods production is likely to result in increased market share. Owing to enhanced consistency, lower impurities, improved manufacturability, and cost as compared to natural rubber, the use of synthetic polyisoprene rubber in healthcare or medical items will increase 6.7% year-over-year in 2019, according to the FMI analyst. Although the industrial use of synthetic polyisoprene rubber has been rapidly increasing over the years, it continues to account for lowest share in the market.

“The risk of allergy associated with surgical gloves manufactured from natural rubber latex has largely influenced the rising demand for synthetic polyisoprene rubber,” said the FMI analyst. “Moreover, application in medical glove production has contributed more than half of the growth of the synthetic polyisoprene rubber market in 2018.”

In the recent years, increasing awareness and promotion of condom use to prevent the transmission of several STDs has significantly raised the demand for synthetic polyisoprene rubber, especially for non-latex condoms. In addition, the FMI analyst forecasts the sales of synthetic polyisoprene rubber for application in medical balloons and catheters to collectively record ~20% share in 2019.

East Asia Leads Gains in the Synthetic Polyisoprene Rubber Market

According to the FMI analyst, Europe market for synthetic polyisoprene rubber will lose its leading position to East Asian Market in 2019, which generated revenue worth ~US$ 145 million in 2018. The emergence of Asia Pacific as the world’s largest producers and consumers of synthetic rubber continues to work to advantage of market stakeholders. “Rising demand for consumer goods and services in the region in line with favorable government policies supporting manufacturing facilities will continue to offer lucrative opportunities for the market players,” said the FMI analyst.

In 2018, the leading market players including Goodyear Tires, Royal Dutch Shell plc, and Kraton collectively accounted for ~35% share. Establishment of new manufacturing facilities where the cost of operation is relatively low and strategic positioning in the regional markets through acquisitions and joint venture with local players will remain key focal points of the leading stakeholders, according to the FMI analyst.

