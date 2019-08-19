PURA – Puration Reports 87% Revenue Growth Breaking $1 Million In First 6 Months Of 2019

/EIN News/ -- DALLAS, Aug. 19, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- via OTC PR WIRE -- Puration, Inc. (USOTC: PURA) (“PURA”) today confirmed a management update scheduled for release this Thursday, August 22, 2019 in conjunction with the 2019 Q2 Financial Report published today. The company reported over $1 million in revenue for the first six months of 2019. The 2019 revenue for the first six months of 2019 is 87% higher than the revenue reported for the same period in 2018.



The company has announced a $4 million revenue target for 2019. The company broke $1 million in sales for the 2018 fiscal year. The update on Thursday will include more details on NOUV dividend distribution accounting update included in the PURA financial report. PURA management also plans to concurrently make an announcement on Thursday regarding the company’s CBD beverage sales expansion in Europe.

For more information on Puration, visit http://www.purationinc.com



Disclaimer/Safe Harbor:

This news release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of the Securities Litigation Reform Act. The statements reflect the Company's current views with respect to future events that involve risks and uncertainties. Among others, these risks include the expectation that any of the companies mentioned herein will achieve significant sales, the failure to meet schedule or performance requirements of the companies' contracts, the companies' liquidity position, the companies' ability to obtain new contracts, the emergence of competitors with greater financial resources and the impact of competitive pricing. In the light of these uncertainties, the forward-looking events referred to in this release might not occur. These statements have not been evaluated by the Food and Drug Administration. These products are not intended to diagnose, treat, cure, or prevent any disease.



Contact:

Puration, Inc.

Brian Shibley,

info@aciconglomerated.com

(800) 861-1350



EIN Presswire does not exercise editorial control over third-party content provided, uploaded, published, or distributed by users of EIN Presswire. We are a distributor, not a publisher, of 3rd party content. Such content may contain the views, opinions, statements, offers, and other material of the respective users, suppliers, participants, or authors.