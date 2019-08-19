NorthStar Moving Named “Best Places to Work” Winner for Ten Consecutive Years

The Los Angeles Business Journal awards California’s premier eco-luxury moving company for outstanding workplace excellence

/EIN News/ -- Los Angeles, CA, Aug. 19, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- NorthStar Moving® Company, the leading eco-luxury mover in California, today announced that it was named one of the “Best Places to Work” in greater Los Angeles for the tenth consecutive year. The 2019 honor will be published in the August 19th issue of the Los Angeles Business Journal.

“Achieving ten consecutive Best Places to Work awards is a huge milestone for any company, but it is particularly extordinary in the moving industry,” said NorthStar Moving Co-Founder and CEO Ram Katalan. “In the moving industry, like any seasonal business, high employee turn over is expected. We set out to change that. If work isn’t a place where you are valued as an individual, empowered to make decisions, and treated with respect; you aren’t going to be happy. In addition to flexible work schedules, an office gym and other benefits; we listen, inform and thank our team. We believe a happy team, means a happy client. We treasure our ten Best Places to Work Awards as our largest success.”

Created by the Los Angeles Business Journal and Best Companies Group in 2006, the survey and awards program was designed to identify, recognize and honor the best employers in Los Angeles, benefiting the county's economy, workforce and businesses. The chosen list is made up of 100 companies. NorthStar Moving ranked an impressive #33 in the best medium sized company category.

Los Angeles County is home to more than 244,000 businesses and if it were a nation, its economy would be the 19th largest in the world. Companies from across the county entered the two-part survey process to determine the Best Places to Work in Los Angeles. The first part consisted of evaluating each nominated company's workplace policies, practices, philosophy, systems and demographics. This part of the process was worth approximately 25% of the total evaluation. The second part consisted of an employee survey to measure the employee experience. This part of the process was worth approximately 75% of the total evaluation. The combined scores determined the top companies and the final rankings. Best Companies Group managed the overall registration and survey process in Los Angeles, analyzed the data and determined the final rankings.

The rankings will be available on the Los Angeles Business Journal website. For more information on the Best Places to Work in Los Angeles program, visit www.BestPlacestoWorkLA.com.

About NorthStar Moving

Founded in 1994, Los Angeles-based NorthStar Moving® Company has redefined the moving industry as the first to offer eco-luxury moving services, elevating basic moving and storage services to a new unparalleled level of customer service, customized care and environmental consciousness. Honored with more awards for service than any other moving company: “A+” rated by the Better Business Bureau, voted Citysearch “Best Mover,” earned the most five star ratings on Trustlink and Yelp, and recipient of dozens of awards for corporate culture, green practices, community outreach, and growth including ten “Best Places to Work” awards and ranked on the Inc. 5,000 Honor Roll for the fastest growing companies in the U.S. The company's local, long distance and international moving, storage services, and eco-luxury packages have been featured in leading magazines including The Robb Report Collection and on multiple home and design television shows. NorthStar Moving has proven the state-of-the-art way to move is with its red carpet service, recommended by Coldwell Banker Concierge, The Franklin Report, MovingInsurance.com and an impressive list of celebrity clientele. NorthStar Moving’s mission is to exceed their clients’ expectations with graceful customer care and to move service back into what should have always been the ultimate service industry: the moving industry. For more information please visit www.NorthStarMoving.com and www.northstarfranchising.com or call (800) 275-7767.

