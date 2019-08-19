Holland Earns 2019 Quest for Quality Award for Performance Excellence in South/South Central Regional LTL Carriers

/EIN News/ -- HOLLAND, Mich., Aug. 19, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- (NASDAQ: YRCW) -- Holland, the industry leader in Central and Southeastern next-day delivery, has extended its record as a winner in the Logistics Management magazine’s Quest for Quality awards for the 33rd year. Holland was honored with a 2019 Quest for Quality award in the South/South Central Regional LTL Carriers category.



“Team Holland consistently works to deliver on its promise of reliability and quality handling,” says Scott Ware, president of Holland. “We are greatly honored to receive this award from the readers of Logistics Management magazine. At Holland, we know that best-in-class customer care never gets old. Holland is honored to be recognized by Logistics Management and its readers as a ‘best of the best’ quality carrier. We’re very proud to celebrate our 90th anniversary this year making next-day happen for our customers.”

Michael Levans, Group Editorial Director of Peerless Media, LLC., the publisher of Logistics Management says, “What makes the Quest for Quality Awards stand out in the market is the fact that the winners are determined by the readers of Logistics Management--the buyers of logistics and transportation services who put these carriers and service providers to work around the clock and around the globe.”

Logistics Management magazine began its Quest for Quality awards program in 1985. Logistics and supply chain decision-makers from around the country rate providers on objective service metrics to select the “best of the best.” The Quest for Quality awards are the gold standard for customer satisfaction and performance excellence. Categories of measure include on-time performance, value, information technology, customer service, equipment and operations.

Find the full list of winners in each category in the August issue of Logistics Management.

About Holland

Holland has long been recognized for delivering reliable next-day service lanes in its territory and annually records some of the lowest claim ratios in the industry. Founded in Holland, Michigan, in 1929, Holland provides industry-leading, on-time reliability for less-than-truckload shipments in the Central and Southeastern United States and Eastern Canada. YRC Worldwide Inc., headquartered in Overland Park, Kansas, is the holding company for a portfolio of less-than-truckload (LTL) companies including Holland , New Penn , Reddaway and YRC Freight , as well as the logistics company HNRY Logistics .

Please visit our website at hollandregional.com for more information or connect with us on our social channels: Facebook , Twitter , LinkedIn and YouTube .

Media Contact: Mike Kelley

YRC Worldwide Inc.

913-696-6121

Mike.Kelley@yrcw.com

SOURCE: YRC Worldwide, Holland



