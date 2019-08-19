Speedcast Government Receives Prime Contract for Wireless Services

/EIN News/ -- GAITHERSBURG, Md., Aug. 19, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- An undisclosed customer awarded Speedcast Government a 12-month contract for the implementation and provisioning of cellular-based voice, data and messaging services. Service provisioning is underway, and the initial base contract will be in effect through August 2020.



The contract will leverage Speedcast’s 2G/3G/4G network infrastructure, know-how and roaming partner relationships to provide services on a global basis.

“Speedcast Government is extremely well positioned to support our partners and end-users with advanced, standards-based, cellular communications. This contract further expands our footprint of deploying innovative wireless solutions that meet our customers’ demands,” said M.G. Abutaleb, CEO of Speedcast Government.

“We have developed an ever-increasing portfolio of tools, capabilities and wireless solutions to offer our customers. Furthermore, the evolution and the pace of technology growth in the wireless arena is mutually beneficial to Speedcast Government as a service provider and to our end-user customers who receive the benefit of new capabilities fielded expeditiously,” said Anthony Sellers, President of Speedcast’s Wireless business area.

About Speedcast Government

Speedcast Government provides mission-critical communications for military, government, non-governmental and intergovernmental organizations. Our fully managed communications solutions are delivered via a multi-access technology, multi-band and multi-orbit network of 80+ satellites and an interconnecting global terrestrial network, bolstered by extensive on-the-ground local support from 40+ countries. Our managed services are complemented by value-added services such as systems engineering and integration, high-touch professional services, and Airborne ISR and wireless services. UltiSat and Globecomm are now doing business as Speedcast Government.

