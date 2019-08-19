Carla Tucker Named EVP Chief Financial Officer of Pacific Financial Corporation and Bank of the Pacific

/EIN News/ -- ABERDEEN, Wash., Aug. 19, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Pacific Financial Corporation (OTCQX: PFLC), the holding company for Bank of the Pacific, today announced the hiring of Carla Tucker as its new Chief Financial Officer and Executive Vice President, effective September 1, 2019, succeeding Douglas N. Biddle who recently announced his retirement. With Mr. Biddle’s retirement, the Board of Directors is expected to appoint him to the Board effective September 2019.



“We are delighted to have Carla join our executive management team as Chief Financial Officer and Executive Vice President,” said Denise Portmann, President and Chief Executive Officer. “Carla brings over 20 years of demonstrated leadership and accounting experience, spending the last 15 years with Skagit Bank as their Chief Financial Officer before Skagit Bank sold late last year. As a member of the Bank’s executive team, Carla was responsible for overseeing all finance, accounting, marketing, facilities, and risk management functions for the organization. She has been recognized throughout her career as a collaborative leader with strong institutional knowledge in the accounting and finance arena.”

Carla earned her B.S. Degree in Accounting at Northeast Missouri State University, Kirksville, MO (Summa Cum Laude) and is an honors graduate of Pacific Coast Banking School in Seattle, WA. She is very active in the community as a board member of Soroptimist International of Burlington and WE Ignite, as well as a former board member of United Way of Skagit County and former President of Skagit Habitat for Humanity, Women Build.

“On behalf of the Board of Directors, we would like to take this opportunity to thank Doug for his years of dedicated and loyal service,” commented Portmann. “Doug has been a valued member of our executive management team and has provided our company with tremendous knowledge and strategic financial expertise. We wish him the very best in his well-deserved retirement. However, Doug will be no stranger to us in his retirement. The Board of Directors is expected to appoint him to the Board, starting September 2019, and I personally look forward to continuing to work with him.”

About Pacific Financial Corporation

Pacific Financial Corporation of Aberdeen, Washington, is the bank holding company for Bank of the Pacific, a state chartered and federally insured commercial bank. Bank of the Pacific offers banking products and services to small-to-medium sized businesses and professionals in western Washington and Oregon. At 6/30/19, the Company had total assets of $925 million and operated fourteen branches in the communities of Grays Harbor, Pacific, Whatcom, Skagit, Clark and Wahkiakum counties in the State of Washington, and two branches in Clatsop County, Oregon. The Company also operated loan production offices in the communities of Burlington in Washington and Salem, Oregon. Visit the Company’s website at www.bankofthepacific.com . Member FDIC.

Pacific Financial Corporation recently upgraded to the OTCQX under the symbol “PFLC.” U.S. investors can find current financial disclosure and Real-Time Level 2 quotes for the company on www.otcmarkets.com .

Contacts:

Denise Portmann, President & CEO

Pacific Financial Corporation

360.533.8873



