Top Florida Cigar Retailer Launches Nationwide E-Commerce Site, TheHumidor.com

/EIN News/ -- ORLANDO, Fla., Aug. 19, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Today, ABC Fine Wine & Spirits (ABC), a Florida family-owned wine, spirits and cigar retailer, announces the launch of its sister brand TheHumidor.com , a national e-commerce cigar website. The online store sources cigars from all over the world, making it one of the largest and most sought-after retailers in the country.



“The humidors in about 120 of our Florida stores are enormously popular and we’re excited to expand our cigar selection and open it to the rest of the country,” said TheHumidor.com and ABC’s Senior Tobacconist and Category Manager, Chris Gwaltney. “I’ve personally been around the world to bring back cigars for TheHumidor.com and the website is a one-stop-shop for boxes and great samplers that we pick. You can even mix any of your own sticks. No one else does that.”

TheHumidor.com offers free delivery with no minimum purchase throughout the U.S. plus special discounts on mixed sticks and samplers. The online humidor has a vast selection of thousands of cigars from the top large and small manufacturers in addition to box sets, pre-made samplers and accessories. ABC and TheHumidor.com take pride in going the distance for the best quality cigars and value over anywhere else. Its certified tobacconists travel to places like Honduras, Nicaragua and the Dominican Republic every year to bring back the best hand-rolled cigars on the market, including many of the brands customers have trouble finding on other sites.

TheHumidor.com has quickly become known to tobacco enthusiasts for the care given to every product the moment cigars arrive at its 5,000-square-foot warehouse. A state-of-the-art water filtration system is used to ensure humidification is free of any impurities. The room is also kept at a perfect 70 percent humidity and 70-degree temperature to avoid any changes in the cigar flavor or quality. Special, humidified packaging is used with each shipment to protect the cigars during delivery.

“We buy from the most popular brands and learn from the most experienced cigar makers who put great care in everything they do from tobacco seed to stick,” said Gwaltney. “We’ve taken their best practices and incorporated them into what we do at TheHumidor.com.”



ABC has been family-owned and operated out of Central Florida since 1936. TheHumidor.com emerged out of the growing popularity of ABC's in-store humidors where cigar enthusiasts and locals can hand pick some of the world’s best brands and hard-to-find cigars.

For more information on everything the site offers or to sign up for special offers, visit TheHumidor.com . Stay up to date with The Humidor on Instagram @thehumidorofficial .



About TheHumidor.com

Founded in 2018, TheHumidor.com is the e-commerce site for one of the top cigar retailers in the United States. Evolving from the Florida family-owned, ABC Fine Wine & Spirits, TheHumidor.com gives customers around the country the flexibility to mix and match sticks to create samplers of the world’s finest cigars. TheHumidor.com has a team of certified tobacconists who travel directly to the tobacco source to make sure the company is carrying the best handmade cigars on the market, including many of the brands other retailers struggle to find, let alone sell.

About ABC Fine Wine & Spirits

Orlando-based ABC Fine Wine & Spirits has 121 stores throughout Florida. The company has been family-owned and operated since 1936.

In-Store and Online Options TheHumidor.com has thousands of cigars to fit anyone’s preference.



