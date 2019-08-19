Gwaltney® Partners With Roc Solid Foundation to Build Hope for Kids Fighting Cancer

A portion of sales from select Gwaltney® products will benefit nonprofit through Sept. 15, 2019

/EIN News/ -- SMITHFIELD, Va., Aug. 19, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Gwaltney ® has teamed up with Roc Solid Foundation for the second year to build hope for kids fighting cancer. From Aug. 19 to Sept. 15, 2019, Gwaltney will donate $.02 to Roc Solid Foundation for every eligible product sold, up to $50,000.

Roc Solid Foundation, based in Virginia, is a nonprofit known for its two major initiatives: surprising kids with brand new backyard playsets and providing Roc Solid Ready Bags filled with supplies to families when they first hear the devastating news that their child has cancer.

Gwaltney, a brand that believes in giving back will support Roc Solid’s mission in select areas where its products are sold, including Delaware, Maryland, West Virginia, Virginia, Kentucky, Tennessee, North Carolina, South Carolina, Georgia, Florida, and Alabama. Eligible products include Gwaltney Great Dogs, Gwaltney Hardwood Smoked Bacon, Gwaltney Great Bologna, and Gwaltney Pork Sausage.

“We are thrilled to partner with Gwaltney for the second year in a row,” said Roc Solid Foundation’s Chief Play Officer Eric Newman. “The funds and support provided by partners like Gwaltney will build hope for more kids and families, allowing them to do what they do best – play.”

“The Gwaltney brand is all about family and fun, and we're proud to partner with Roc Solid to support their mission of building hope for kids with cancer," said Gwaltney Associate Brand Manager Erin Thacker. “We’ve supported and volunteered at many Roc Solid Foundation projects and having the opportunity to help put smiles on the faces of kids fighting cancer is an unforgettable experience.”

For more information about the partnership and a complete list of participating products, visit Gwaltneyfoods.com .

About Gwaltney

Originally founded in 1870 by P.D. Gwaltney in Smithfield, Va., Gwaltney offers a variety of bacon, hot dogs, bologna, lunchmeat and sausage. For more information and family recipes, visit www.GwaltneyFoods.com and www.Facebook.com/GwaltneyFoods . Gwaltney is a brand of Smithfield Foods.

About Roc Solid Foundation

The Roc Solid Foundation ( www.rocsolidfoundation.org ) is a nonprofit based in Chesapeake, Va. that builds hope for families facing pediatric cancer. It’s best known for its Play It Forward initiative, which builds custom playsets for kids ages 1 - 8 and completes room makeovers for kids ages 8 - 18. The organization has completed more than 350 Play It Forward projects throughout the country.

