Moms Are Transforming Period Talk, Taking Steps to Proactively Prepare Girls for Puberty According to Penny Pack/Girlology Survey

Age-Appropriate Period Education in Schools Still a Cause for Concern

/EIN News/ -- BOSTON, Aug. 19, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The Penny Pack , a first period gift box for parents, caregivers and pediatricians, has partnered with Girlology , the go-to online resource for making girls’ lives healthier, to announce the findings of a nationwide consumer survey of moms about period education. Over 200 mothers participated in the survey sharing their personal experiences and strategies for educating their own daughters about their first period.



Lessons learned: Many moms are defining when and how period talk first occurs; anxiety about starting the conversation is still high; and many parents are still relying on schools to do the heavy lifting.

Survey Highlights:

Young girls today are much better prepared for their first period than their mothers were.

Only 42% of moms reported they felt prepared or somewhat prepared for their first period.

A whopping 90% of moms surveyed believe their daughter is prepared or somewhat prepared for her first period.

The period discussion struggle is alive and well.

Most moms (73%) felt that parents still feel anxious about talking to their kids about puberty.

Not all parents are embracing the role of period educator in the family.

Moms reported that 50% of parents they know rely on schools to educate their kids about puberty.

“We celebrate those moms who are righting the wrong they felt they experienced as children –they are changing the way period talk happens with their kids,” said Amy Thomas, co-founder of The Penny Pack. “We created The Penny Pack just for that reason. We are so excited to be part of this very important movement to ‘normalize’ the period conversation, one discussion… one family, and one household at a time. And, we thank the physicians at Girlology for leading the charge with their live and on-demand health education programs.”

Other survey findings of note:

43% of moms disagreed, or strongly disagreed, that they received timely education on how to use menstrual hygiene products before their first period;

50% of moms reported that parents are relying on schools to educate their kids about puberty;

34% of moms were not very, or not at all, confident that their daughter has (or is) receiving age-appropriate, helpful puberty education in school.

Is puberty education in school happening at the appropriate time?

Precocious puberty (girls experiencing the first signs of puberty) happens to 15% of girls today, according to Louise Greenspan, MD, pediatric endocrinologist and co-author of The New Puberty: How to Navigate Early Development in Today’s Girls. Sixty-four percent of moms from the survey reported that period education in U.S. schools is happening at grade five or six when kids are 10-12 years old. Moms, on the other hand, are educating their girls about their period much earlier, with 42% stating they started discussing it with their girls at age eight or nine.

“This survey helps validate our mission: Fear Less. Know More. Young girls who have age-appropriate information feel empowered and prepared to handle new experiences – and puberty is nothing, if not a new experience!” said Melisa Holmes, MD, FACOG and co-founder of Girlology. “The feedback is vital as we work with our pediatric partners throughout the country to better support parents and girls during these key ages and stages. However, as physicians and parents of girls, we are concerned that 50% of moms report that parents are relying on the school system for puberty education. We believe that the parent, with support from their pediatrician and/or trusted resources such as Girlology, can best provide the medically-accurate and age-appropriate education girls require."

The online survey was conducted from July 23 – July 30 via email to gauge perceptions of mothers regarding their first period experiences compared to those of their daughter(s). Two hundred and thirty-three responded to the survey. For further information about the survey, please contact: erin@ekeefepr.com .

About The Penny Pack

The Penny Pack is a gift box that provides parents, caregivers, family members and pediatricians with everything they need to help explain periods in a fun, engaging way. The Penny Pack informs and educates young girls about their period before it happens, using age-appropriate, pediatrician-approved language. The “period talk” should be easy… period!

Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/thepennypack

Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/thepennypack/

About Girlology

Girlology: Fear Less. Know More.

Developed by two physician moms and founded in 2003 as a grassroots health community, Girlology is the go-to online resource dedicated to making girls’ lives healthier. Providing families with medically accurate, in-the-moment support, Girlology helps girls of all ages prepare for what’s next in their health journey. Combining physician-designed on-demand videos and live events, Girlology improves access to better health education. In close partnership with pediatric and adolescent caregivers, Girlology delivers age-appropriate information on the issues that matter most – from general wellness, to puberty, reproductive health, nutrition and fitness, and emotional wellness. For more information visit: www.girlology.com.



EIN Presswire does not exercise editorial control over third-party content provided, uploaded, published, or distributed by users of EIN Presswire. We are a distributor, not a publisher, of 3rd party content. Such content may contain the views, opinions, statements, offers, and other material of the respective users, suppliers, participants, or authors.