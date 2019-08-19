Mitchell Reichgut to Step Down as Jun Group CEO

Longtime friend and business partner, Corey Weiner to take the helm

/EIN News/ -- NEW YORK, Aug. 19, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Jun Group, an industry-leading mobile video advertising company, announced today the retirement of its founder and CEO Mitchell Reichgut at the end of August. Reichgut, who spent eighteen years of his advertising career building the company to over 100 employees across five offices, will retire to pursue writing, artwork and community service. The company’s current COO and President, Corey Weiner, will take over as CEO.

Weiner and Reichgut have worked side-by-side since 2003, building Jun Group from a tiny P2P company into an ad-tech powerhouse that reaches consumers on behalf of Fortune 500 advertisers and major media companies. Under their leadership, Jun Group turned a profit every year and grew steadily without any outside funding. Private equity firm Halyard Capital purchased a stake in the company in 2015, and in September of 2018 Jun Group was acquired by Advantage Solutions.

“I can’t think of anyone better to take over the helm of Jun Group,” said Reichgut. “Corey is a brilliant creative thinker who will do a great job leading the company. We have been close friends and business partners for so many years, and I wish him and the company all the best as they take this big next step.”

“Mitchell has been an amazing friend and mentor all these years,” said Weiner. “He helped us build a unique culture based on honesty and integrity. Those values will continue, and I’m excited to lead the stellar team that Mitchell and I assembled together.”

Alongside Weiner’s promotion, Mishel Alon was named chief operating officer, Leslie Bargmann was promoted to vice president of client services and Jeremy Ellison was promoted to vice president of technology.

Imagine advertising only to people who say they're interested. Jun Group does this at scale, building customized audiences by polling our network. We then deliver gorgeous, full-screen video, and branded content across their devices. The world's best-known brands trust Jun Group to connect them with their customers because everything Jun Group does is viewable, brand-safe, and transparent. "Jun" means truth. The company is based in New York, with offices in Chicago, Los Angeles and Orange County, and is a division of Advantage Solutions, a leading provider of customizable and technology-enabled sales and marketing solutions. Please visit http://www.jungroup.com or follow us on Twitter @jungroup or Linkedin for more information.

Corey Weiner, CEO Corey Weiner, CEO of Jun Group



