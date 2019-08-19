Quantum Computing Inc. Joins the Quantum Economic Development Consortium

/EIN News/ -- LEESBURG, Va., Aug. 19, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Quantum Computing Inc. (OTC:QUBT) (the “Company” or “Quantum Computing”), an advanced technology company developing applications for quantum computers, announced today that the company has been admitted to the National Institute of Standards and Technology (NIST)-supported Quantum Economic Development Consortium.



The Quantum Economic Development Consortium or QED-C—managed by SRI International— is a government and industry supported initiative to foster collaboration and expand U.S. leadership in the global quantum information science and technology economy. Since its formation in 2018, members of the QED-C now include Corporations such as Amazon, Citi, D-Wave, Google, and IBM; Academic Institutions such as Caltech, the University of Colorado, and the University of Maryland; and Government Entities in addition to NIST such as the Department of Defense and the National Science Foundation. The intent of the consortium includes enabling access to quantum engineering capabilities to efficiently create, test, and validate potential technology platforms and processes.

“I’m honored to have Quantum Computing Inc. join the QED-C. I believe our participation will allow us to contribute to an important government initiative and create partnerships with key players and thought leaders in the quantum computing industry” stated CEO Robert Liscouski. “Government support through a national quantum strategy will help guarantee the continued growth of the U.S. Quantum Computing Industry. Our focus on developing software applications for quantum computing will serve an important role in this rapidly growing ecosystem of quantum computing technologies by providing a bridge for customers to this cutting-edge technology,” he added.



About QED-C: The Quantum Economic Development Consortium (QED-C) aims to expand U.S. leadership in global quantum research and development and the emerging quantum industry in computing, communications and sensing. Quantum technologies take advantage of the unusual rules that govern the behavior of the fundamental building blocks of matter, including electrons, protons, neutrons and photons. With funding from both the government and private-sector member organizations, the QED-C will:

Enable and support a robust U.S. quantum ecosystem and quantum industry supply chain

Provide a collective industry voice to inform and guide Federal R&D investment priorities, standards and regulation, and quantum workforce education and development

Facilitate and coordinate industry interaction and partnerships with Government agencies

Foster sharing of intellectual property, efficient supply chains, technology forecasting and quantum literacy

Communicate potential economic impact of quantum technologies

QED-C members will collaborate on precompetitive R&D such as quantum device design and prototyping, increase efficiencies while sharing resources, and leverage their own research investments with those of the federal government and other members. The intent of the consortium includes enabling access to quantum engineering capabilities to efficiently create, test and validate potential technology platforms and processes.

For information about the QED-C visit https://www.nist.gov/news-events/news/2018/09/nist-launches-consortium-support-development-quantum-industry .

About QCI:

Quantum Computing Inc. is a technology company focused on developing novel applications and solutions utilizing quantum and quantum-inspired computing to solved difficult problems in various industries. The Company is leveraging their collective expertise in finance, computing, security, mathematics, and physics to develop commercial applications for the financial and security sectors. For more information about QCI, please visit www.quantumcomputinginc.com or email us at info@quantumcomputinginc.com .

