Marc Hazout, Chairman and President of SusGlobal Energy Corp. is Featured in a New Interview at SmallCapVoice.com

/EIN News/ -- TORONTO, Aug. 19, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- SusGlobal Energy Corp. ("SusGlobal") or (the "Company") (OTC QB: SNRG), the developer of SusGro™, a revolutionary pathogen-free organic liquid fertilizer, today announced that Company Chairman and President, Marc Hazout is featured in a new audio interview at SmallCapVoice.com.



The interview can be heard at: https://www.smallcapvoice.com/8-14-19-smallcapvoice-interview-susglobal-energy-corp-snrg/.

Marc Hazout of SusGlobal Energy Corp. called in to SmallCapVoice.com, Inc. to go over the business model for the Company, the recent milestones for the company in 2019, and the operational goals for the remainder of 2019. Recently, SNRG announced revenue increased by over 67% during the second quarter of 2019 compared to the second quarter of 2018.

"Our successful forays into new market segments with our SusGro™ product, coupled with the enormity of the markets we service, show why we were so excited to be speaking with SmallCapVoice.com. We are extremely optimistic about our future with the foundation we have built," stated Hazout. "Once again, we are thankful for the opportunity to share our story with our shareholders and the SmallCapVoice.com listening audience.”

About SmallCapVoice.com Inc.

SmallCapVoice.com Inc. is a recognized corporate investor relations firm, with clients nationwide, known for its ability to help emerging growth companies build a following among retail and institutional investors. SmallCapVoice.com utilizes its stock newsletter to feature its daily stock picks, audio interviews, as well as its clients' financial news releases. SmallCapVoice.com also offers individual investors all the tools they need to make informed decisions about the stocks in which they are interested. Tools like stock charts, stock alerts, and Company Information Sheets can assist with investing in stocks that are traded on the OTC BB and Pink Sheets. To learn more about SmallCapVoice.com and its services, please visit http://smallcapvoice.com/the-small-cap-daily-small-cap-newsletter/

About SusGlobal Energy Corp.

SusGlobal Energy Corp., the developer of SusGro™, a revolutionary pathogen-free organic liquid fertilizer is a renewables company focused on acquiring, developing and monetizing a portfolio of proprietary technologies in the waste to energy and regenerative products application globally. It is management's objective to grow SusGlobal into a significant sustainable waste to energy and regenerative products provider, as Leaders in The Circular Economy™. For more information, please visit the Company's website at: www.susglobalenergy.com

Safe Harbor Statement

This news release contains "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995, including statements regarding the Company's objectives. Forward looking statements are statements that are not historical facts and are generally, but not always, identified by the words "expects," "plans," "anticipates," "believes," "intends," "estimates," "projects," "aims," "potential," "goal," "objective," "prospective," and similar expressions, or that events or conditions "will," "would," "may," "can," "could" or "should" occur. The Company cautions investors that any forward-looking statements by the Company are not guarantees of future results or performance, and that actual results may differ materially from those in forward looking statements as a result of various factors, including, but not limited to, lack of sufficient financial resources; variations in market conditions, currency and our stock; the Company's ability to obtain any necessary permits, approvals, consents or authorizations required for its activities; the Company's ability to produce energy, biogas, compost or organic fertilizer from its properties successfully or profitably, to continue its projected growth, or to be fully able to implement its business strategies and other risk factors described in the Company's filings with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission, which may be viewed at www.sec.gov.

