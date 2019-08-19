StackPath Receives Award for Best DevOps API

Recognized by API World for Empowering Developers on the Edge

/EIN News/ -- DALLAS, Aug. 19, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- StackPath , a leader in cloud computing at the edge, today announced that its APIs for StackPath Containers and StackPath Virtual Machines (VMs ) have won the 2019 API Award for Best in DevOps APIs , presented by API World . StackPath Containers and VMs provide cloud-scale processing power closer than centralized cloud computing can to end users and devices, ideal for latency-sensitive applications.



The 2019 API Awards received hundreds of nominations, and the Advisory Board to the API Awards selected StackPath Edge Computing based on three criteria:

attracting notable attention and awareness in the API industry general regard and use by the developer and engineering community being a leader in its sector for innovation.

“StackPath is a shining example of the API technologies now empowering developers and engineers to build upon the backbone of the multi-trillion-dollar market for API-driven products and services. Today’s cloud-based software and hardware increasingly runs on an open ecosystem of API-centric architecture, and StackPath’s win here at the 2019 API Awards is evidence of their leading role in the growth of the API Economy,” said Jonathan Pasky, the producer of API World.

Justin Johnson, StackPath VP of Developer Relations, will accept the award at the 2019 API Awards Ceremony during the first day of API World 2019 , the world’s largest API & Microservices conference and expo, which runs October 8-10, 2019 at the San Jose Convention Center.

“We’re proud to offer not just edge services, but true compute at the edge on which our customers can build anything,” said Johnson. “One of the clearest priorities in edge compute is the ability to manage workloads distributed across countless locations. That requires having robust, open, easy-to-use APIs. I’m proud we’re recognized to be leading the way.”

With StackPath Containers and VMs customers simply select the size of instances they need, and then in which StackPath edge locations the instances should be deployed. Using StackPath REST APIs developers can update workloads , retrieve usage metrics for an individual workload or multiple workloads, retrieve a stream of logs for a container, create and view network policies , and much more.

The company currently offers a “Get an Edge” Challenge , providing $100 in credit for new accounts that would like to test compute at the edge. To learn more visit www.stackpath.com/promo/computing100 , or create a StackPath account at control.stackpath.com to get started.

About StackPath

StackPath is the world’s first platform providing compute and services at the cloud’s edge. StackPath offers core computing resources as well as managed services, including Virtual Machines, Containers, Serverless Scripting, Object Storage, CDN, WAF, Managed DNS, and Service Monitoring, with 45 edge locations spanning the world, all connected by a secure private network backbone. StackPath is trusted by customers ranging from Fortune 50 enterprises to one-person startups that want to develop, distribute, protect, and accelerate their cloud workloads in ways not possible with central cloud services. To learn more visit stackpath.com and follow StackPath at www.fb.com/stackpathllc and www.twitter.com/stackpath

