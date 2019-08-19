Mountain America named Best-In-State Credit Union in Utah by Forbes

/EIN News/ -- SANDY, Utah, Aug. 19, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Forbes has ranked Mountain America Credit Union as the 2019 Best-In-State Credit Union for Utah.

In partnership with Statista, a leading market research firm, Forbes surveyed more than 25,000 U.S. residents to determine credit union members’ satisfaction. Survey participants ranked their general satisfaction and recommendation, focusing on five areas; trust, terms and conditions, branch services, digital services, and financial advice.

“We are honored to be recognized by our members as the top credit union in Utah. Mountain America believes in putting our members first and providing them with the best experience possible,” says Sterling Nielsen, president and chief executive officer at Mountain America Credit Union. “We are dedicated to providing members with convenience, innovative products, and personalized service to help them achieve their financial dreams.”

For more information on the Best-In-State award, visit Forbes.com.

About Mountain America Credit Union

With more than 840,000 members and $9 billion in assets, Mountain America Credit Union assists members on the right path to help them identify and achieve their financial dreams. Mountain America provides consumers and businesses with a variety of convenient, flexible products and services, as well as sound, timely advice. Members enjoy access to secure, cutting-edge mobile banking technology, over 95 branches across five states, thousands of shared-branching locations nationwide and more than 50,000 surcharge-free ATMs. Mountain America—guiding you forward along your financial journey. Learn more at macu.com

Media Contact: Tony Rasmussen 801-325-6430 trasmussen@macu.com



EIN Presswire does not exercise editorial control over third-party content provided, uploaded, published, or distributed by users of EIN Presswire. We are a distributor, not a publisher, of 3rd party content. Such content may contain the views, opinions, statements, offers, and other material of the respective users, suppliers, participants, or authors.