Sharonview Federal Credit Union Partners Again with Charlotte 49ers

Members can score tickets to all home games and register for Kickoff Kid

/EIN News/ -- Fort Mill, S.C., Aug. 19, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Football season is almost here, and Sharonview Federal Credit Union, one of the nation’s top 200 credit unions, is happy to announce its fourth consecutive year of community partnership with the Charlotte 49ers. Sharonview is honored to support UNC Charlotte athletics and connect with members through college sports.



Sharonview will offer members complimentary tickets to all 49ers home games. Tickets will be available, first come, first served, at sharonview.org/49erstickets.



Once again, Sharonview will partner with the Charlotte 49ers to sponsor its Kickoff Kid program during every home game of the 2019 season. One lucky child, 5-12 years old, will be pre-selected before each home game to join the 49ers team on the sidelines of Jerry Richardson Stadium. After the opening or second half Charlotte kickoff, the Kickoff Kid will run onto the field to retrieve the kicking tee.



In addition to the on-field fun, a video message about Sharonview, featuring the Kickoff Kid, will be played for the more than 15,000 fans in attendance.



For more information about Sharonview’s sponsorship of the 49ers Kickoff Kid program or to register a child, go to sharonview.org/kickoffkid.



Below is the 2019 UNC Charlotte 49ers home football schedule:



7:30 p.m. Thursday, August 29, vs. Gardner-Webb

6:00 p.m. Saturday, September 14, vs. Massachusetts

3:30 p.m. Saturday, September 28, vs. Florida Atlantic

3:30 p.m. Saturday, October 26, vs. North Texas

3:30 p.m. Saturday, November 2, vs. Middle Tennessee

3:30 p.m. Saturday, November 23, vs. Marshall

Sharonview is excited about UNC Charlotte’s 2019 football season and proud to be a sponsor of our local collegiate athletic programs. Go 49ers!







###

About Sharonview Federal Credit Union

Sharonview Federal Credit Union, voted in 2018 the No.1 credit union in South Carolina by Forbes, is headquartered in Fort Mill, South Carolina, and has been serving its members since 1955. Today, Sharonview serves over 85,000 members nationwide, has assets totaling more than $1.6 billion and operates 18 branches in North Carolina, South Carolina and New Jersey. It is also ranked as one of the top 200 credit unions in the country, proving its dedication to providing its members with a full array of value-added financial services, all of which are backed by the United States government and federally insured by the National Credit Union Administration. Sharonview currently stands above the crowd in delivering the personal touch, providing loans with fewer restrictions, flexible terms and lower rates. For over 60 years, Sharonview has promised exceptional value and delivered financial services members can trust, with us it’s personal. For more information on Sharonview Federal Credit Union: www.sharonview.org.

Attachment

Amy George Sharonview Federal Credit Union 980-395-9328 amygeorge@bygeorgecomms.com



EIN Presswire does not exercise editorial control over third-party content provided, uploaded, published, or distributed by users of EIN Presswire. We are a distributor, not a publisher, of 3rd party content. Such content may contain the views, opinions, statements, offers, and other material of the respective users, suppliers, participants, or authors.