Xero appoints new country managers in the Americas to accelerate growth

President of the Americas Tony Ward strengthens focus on US and Canadian markets through new roles on Americas leadership team

/EIN News/ -- DENVER, Aug. 19, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Xero , the global small business platform, today announced the appointment of Ben Richmond to US country manager and Will Buckley to Canada country manager as part of its strategy to develop full service teams in each country. They will each be responsible for driving Xero’s growth in their regions and working with country teams to accelerate key partner channels.

Tony Ward, President of Xero Americas, said: “Both Ben and Will have already played an instrumental role in driving Xero's adoption across the US and Canada, increasing the success of our accountants, bookkeepers and small businesses. The experiences they bring from Xero's business in Australia and New Zealand will help Xero scale across North America, ultimately giving more small businesses and their communities the chance to prosper. We have a massive opportunity in front of us since less than 10% of small businesses in North America have adopted cloud accounting services, I am excited to see Ben and Will continue to break new ground in their regions, build their teams and drive new growth in their respective countries.”

Ben started his career in a large regional accounting practice before working for New Zealand’s largest telecommunications company where he focused on Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) compliance and investor reporting. He joined Xero in New Zealand in 2013 where he led the country’s national growth and spearheaded Xero’s global agriculture strategy. Ben was instrumental in launching Xero’s Farming in the Cloud solution, a catalyst for an industry to come together around how technology can transform productivity in farming. Ben previously served as Vice President of Business Growth on the Xero Americas leadership team.

Will brings more than a decade of experience across public accounting practice, corporate finance (M&A), commercial finance and technology to his new role as Canada country manager. Prior to joining Xero, he founded buckleybrown, a 100% cloud accounting practice for small business owners in Australia that has been recognized as a Xero Gold Partner. Will most recently served as Xero’s first Canadian Director and led the charge to launch Xero in Canada in 2018.

