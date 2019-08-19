STMicroelectronics Announces Status of Common Share Repurchase Program

/EIN News/ -- PR N°C2912C

Disclosure of Transactions in Own Shares – Period from Aug 12, 2019 to Aug 16, 2019

AMSTERDAM - August 19, 2019 -- STMicroelectronics N.V. (the “Company” or “STMicroelectronics”), a global semiconductor leader serving customers across the spectrum of electronics applications, announces full details of its common share repurchase program (the “Program”) disclosed via a press release dated November 5, 2018. The Program was approved by a shareholder resolution dated May 31, 2018 and by the supervisory board.

STMicroelectronics N.V. (registered with the trade register under number 33194537) (LEI: 213800Z8NOHIKRI42W10) (Ticker: “STM”) announces the repurchase (by a broker acting for the Company) on the regulated market of Euronext Paris, in the period between August 12, 2019 to August 16, 2019 (the “Period”), of 469,464 ordinary shares (equal to 0.05% of its issued share capital) at the weighted average purchase price per share of EUR 15.6444 and for an overall price of EUR 7,344,474.53.

Below is a summary of the repurchase transactions made in the course of the Period in relation to the ordinary shares of STM (ISIN: NL0000226223), in detailed form.

Transactions in Period

Dates of transaction Number of share purchased Weighted average purchase price per share (EUR) Total amount paid (EUR) Market on which the shares were bought (MIC code) Aug 12, 2019 98,279 15.7403 1,546,945.66 XPAR Aug 13, 2019 68,202 15.5181 1,058,365.18 XPAR Aug 14, 2019 99,732 15.7489 1,570,666.90 XPAR Aug 15, 2019 100,956 15.4559 1,560,369.78 XPAR Aug 16, 2019 102,295 15.7205 1,608,127.01 XPAR Total for Period 469,464 15.6444 7,344,474.53

Following the share buybacks detailed above, the Company holds in total 17,623,623 treasury shares, which represents approximately 1.9% of the Company’s issued share capital.

In accordance with Article 5(1)(b) of Regulation (EU) 596/2014 (the Market Abuse Regulation) and Article 2(3) of Commission Delegated Regulation (EU) 2016/1052, a full breakdown of the individual trades in the Program are disclosed on the ST website (https://investors.st.com/buyback-program).

About STMicroelectronics

ST is a global semiconductor leader delivering intelligent and energy-efficient products and solutions that power the electronics at the heart of everyday life. ST’s products are found everywhere today, and together with our customers, we are enabling smarter driving and smarter factories, cities and homes, along with the next generation of mobile and Internet of Things devices.

By getting more from technology to get more from life, ST stands for life.augmented.

In 2018, the Company’s net revenues were $9.66 billion, serving more than 100,000 customers worldwide. Further information can be found at www.st.com.

For further information, please contact:

INVESTOR RELATIONS:

Céline Berthier

Group VP, Investor Relations

Tel : +41.22.929.58.12

celine.berthier@st.com

MEDIA RELATIONS:

Alexis Breton

Corporate External Communications

Tel: + 33 6 59 16 79 08

alexis.breton@st.com

