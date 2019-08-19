Formula Systems Reports Second Quarter 2019 Results

/EIN News/ -- Operating income for the second quarter increased 32% year over year to $32.7 million. Net income attributable to Shareholders for the first half of 2019 increased 28% year over year to $19.1 million

Or Yehuda, Israel, Aug. 19, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Formula Systems (1985) Ltd. (NASDAQ: FORTY), a global information technology holding company engaged, through its subsidiaries and affiliates, in providing software consulting services and computer-based business solutions and developing proprietary software products, today announced its results for the six month-period and second quarter ended June 30, 2019.

Financial Highlights for the Second Quarter Ended June 30, 2019

Consolidated revenues for the second quarter increased by 13.5% to $412.6 million, with growth recorded across Formula’s entire investment portfolio. Revenues for the second quarter ended June 30, 2018 amounted to $363.5 million.

Consolidated operating income for the second quarter increased by 32.1% to $32.7 million, with growth recorded across Formula’s entire investment portfolio. Consolidated operating income for the second quarter ended June 30, 2018 amounted to $24.8 million.

Consolidated net income attributable to Formula’s shareholders for the second quarter was $9.0 million, or $0.59 per fully diluted share, compared to $7.6 million, or $0.51 per fully diluted share, in the same period last year, reflecting an increase of 18.8%.

Financial Highlights for the Six Month-Period Ended June 30, 2019

Consolidated revenues for the first half increased by 9.1% to $803.9 million, with growth recorded across Formula’s entire investment portfolio. Revenues for the first half ended June 30, 2018 amounted to $736.9 million.

Consolidated operating income for the first half increased by 27.3% to $64.4 million, with growth recorded across Formula’s entire investment portfolio. Consolidated operating income for the first half ended June 30, 2018 amounted to $50.6 million.

Consolidated net income attributable to Formula’s shareholders for the first half was $19.1 million, or $1.17 per fully diluted share, compared to $14.9 million, or $0.99 per fully diluted share, in the same period last year, reflecting an increase of 28.5%.

As of June 30, 2019 Formula held 48.88%, 48.05%, 45.16%, 100%, 50% and 90.09% of the outstanding ordinary shares of Matrix IT Ltd., Sapiens International Corporation N.V, Magic Software Enterprises Ltd., Michpal Micro Computers (1983) Ltd., TSG IT Advanced Systems Ltd. and Insync Staffing Solutions, Inc., respectively.

Consolidated cash and cash equivalents, bank deposits and investments in marketable securities totaled approximately $389.9 million as of June 30, 2019, compared to $295.3 million as of December 31, 2018.

Total equity as of June 30, 2019 was $867.9 million (representing 43.9% of the total balance sheet), compared to $805.4 million (representing 48.4% of the total balance sheet) as of December 31, 2018.

Declaration of Dividend for the First Half of 2019

The Company’s board of directors declared a semi-annual cash dividend in the amount of 52 cents per share and in the aggregate amount of approximately $8.0 million.

The dividend is payable on September 25th, 2019 to all of the Company’s shareholders of record at the close of trading on the NASDAQ Global Select Market (or the Tel-Aviv Stock Exchange, as appropriate) on September 12th, 2019.

Debentures Covenants

As of June 30, 2019, Formula was in compliance with all of its financial covenants under the debentures issued by Formula based on achieving the following in its consolidated financial results:

Covenant 1

Target equity attributable to Formula’s shareholders (excluding non-controlling interests): above $215 million.

Actual equity attributable to Formula’s shareholders is equal to $412.4 million.

Covenant 2

Target ratio of net financial indebtedness to net capitalization (in each case, as defined under the indenture for the Formula’s Series A and C Secured Debentures): below 65%.

Actual ratio of net financial indebtedness to net capitalization is equal to 11%.

Covenant 3

Target ratio of net financial indebtedness to EBITDA (based on the accumulated calculation for the four recent quarters): below 5.

Actual ratio of net financial indebtedness to EBITDA (based on the accumulated calculation for the four recent quarters) is equal to 0.56.

Comments of Management

Commenting on the results, Guy Bernstein, CEO of Formula Systems, said, “We are very pleased to report our results for the second quarter and first half of 2019, demonstrating the continued strong momentum recorded across our entire investment portfolio.”

“Matrix delivered double-digit growth across all key indices (revenues, gross profit, operating profit, net profit and EBITDA) compared to the same period of 2018, despite the national holidays and Israeli Election Day which reduced the number of working days in the second quarter of 2019 by 2.5% compared to the same period in previous year. Matrix is eager to continue leading the Israeli IT Services Market and is focused on carrying out small-to-mega projects (such as in the case of the establishment of Israel’s national credit database for the Bank of Israel), digital transformation projects, significant cyber projects, and other special-top technology projects, using its uncompromising professionalism, financial strength, wide range of solutions and expertise and stable and committed management.”

“Sapiens’ results for the second quarter and first half of 2019 demonstrate that its pursue after key objectives such as winning new customers, cross selling to existing customers, leverage offshore capabilities, particularly in India, and scale revenue over efficient cost structure, served as fundamentals for its growth and margin expansion achievements (top line non-GAAP[1] increased by 9.6% and non-GAAP operating margin improved by 260 basis points compared to the same period last year). Sapiens has demonstrated significant growth over the past few years, together with an improvement in profitability which enabled its Board of Directors to adopt a dividend policy under which, every year, it will announce a distribution of an annual dividend of up to 40% of its annual net profit (Non-GAAP).

1 These non-GAAP measures are subject to the discussion under “Non-GAAP Financial Measures” in Sapiens’ press release issued on August 5, 2019

“Magic Software continued its momentum from the beginning of 2019, reporting strong results for the second quarter and first half of 2019. The results demonstrate that Magic’s strategic business efforts to become a preferred vendor of the digital transformation market are paying off.”

“TSG IT Advanced Systems Ltd. had a strong revenue growth of 19% during the first half of 2019, compared to the same period in previous year. Such growth was mainly driven from the overseas command & control activities of the company as well as in the Israeli market. TSG is putting great efforts in order to expand its operations overseas and recently signed a multi-million-dollar transaction with an existing customer in Asia.”

Stand-Alone Financial Measures

This press release presents, further below, certain stand-alone financial measures to reflect Formula’s stand-alone financial position in reference to its assets and liabilities as the parent company of the group. These financial measures are prepared consistent with the accounting principles applied in the consolidated financial statements of the group. Such measures include investments in subsidiaries and a jointly controlled entity measured at cost adjusted by Formula's share in the investees' accumulated undistributed earnings and other comprehensive income or loss.

Formula believes that these financial measures provide useful information to management and investors regarding Formula’s stand-alone financial position. Formula’s management uses these measures to compare the Company's performance to that of prior periods for trend analyses. These measures are also used in financial reports prepared for management and in quarterly financial reports presented to the Company's board of directors. The Company believes that the use of these stand-alone financial measures provides an additional tool for investors to use in evaluating Formula’s financial position.

Management of the Company does not consider these stand-alone measures in isolation or as an alternative to financial measures determined in accordance with GAAP. Formula urges investors to review the consolidated financial statements which it includes in press releases announcing quarterly financial results, including this press release, and not to rely on any single financial measure to evaluate the Company's business or financial position.

About Formula

Formula Systems (1985) Ltd. is a global information technology company engaged, through its subsidiaries and affiliates, in providing software consulting services and computer-based business solutions and developing proprietary software products.

Except for any historical information contained herein, matters discussed in this press release might include forward-looking statements that involve a number of risks and uncertainties. Regarding any financial statements, actual results might vary significantly based upon a number of factors including, but not limited to, risks in product and technology development, market acceptance of new products and continuing product conditions, both locally and abroad, release and sales of new products by strategic resellers and customers, and other risk factors detailed in Formula's most recent annual report and other filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission. These forward-looking statements are made only as of the date hereof, and the Company undertakes no obligation to update or revise the forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise.

FORMULA SYSTEMS (1985) LTD.

CONSOLIDATED CONDENSED STATEMENTS OF PROFIT OR LOSS

U.S. Dollars in thousands (except per share data)

Three months ended Six months ended June 30, June 30, 2019 2018 2019 2018 Unaudited Unaudited Revenues $ 412,572 $ 363,483 $ 803,926 $ 736,858 Cost of Revenues 319,621 282,581 623,115 572,616 Gross profit 92,951 80,902 180,811 164,242 Research and development costs, net 11,706 10,502 22,290 21,448 Selling, marketing and general and administrative expenses 48,530 45,635 94,126 92,215 Operating income 32,715 24,765 64,395 50,579 Financial expenses, net 3,732 1,290 7,328 3,261 Income before taxes on income 28,983 23,475 57,067 47,318 Taxes on income 6,759 5,605 13, 020 11,723 Income after taxes 22,224 17,870 44,047 35,595 Share of profit (loss) of companies accounted for at equity, net 360 (133 ) 1,086 (63 ) Net income $ 22,584 $ 17,737 $ 45,133 $ 35,532 Net income attributable to non-controlling interests 13,541 10,126 26,054 20,682 Net income attributable to Formula Systems' shareholders $ 9,043 $ 7,611 $ 19,079 $ 14,850 Earnings per share (basic) $ 0.59 $ 0.52 $ 1.26 $ 1.01 Earnings per share (diluted) $ 0.59 $ 0.51 $ 1.17 $ 0.99 Number of shares used in computing earnings per share (basic) 15,279,684 14,730,865 15,097,957 14,730,449 Number of shares used in computing earnings per share (diluted) 15,288,248 15,569,517 15,388,363 15,568,811

FORMULA SYSTEMS (1985) LTD.

CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF FINANCIAL POSITION

U.S. dollars in thousands

June 30, December 31, 2019 2018 (Unaudited) ASSETS CURRENT ASSETS: Cash and cash equivalents 372,928 268,492 Short-term deposits 9,383 16,881 Marketable securities 7,548 9,913 Trade receivables 441,397 441,468 Other accounts receivable and prepaid expenses 56,751 40,397 Inventories 6,928 3,882 Total current assets 894,935 781,033 LONG-TERM ASSETS: Deferred taxes 15,818 14,214 Other long-term accounts receivable and prepaid expenses 26,993 23,121 Total long-term assets 42,811 37,335 INVESTMENTS IN COMPANIES ACCOUNTED FOR AT EQUITY METHOD 26,933 25,710 PROPERTY, PLANTS AND EQUIPMENT, NET 34,439 29,182 OPERATING LEASE RIGHT-OF-USE ASSETS 114,077 - NET INTANGIBLE ASSETS AND GOODWILL 864,017 790,901 TOTAL ASSETS 1,977,212 1,664,161 CURRENT LIABILITIES: Credit from banks and others 163,895 71,180 Debentures 21,952 55,822 Current maturities of operating lease liabilities 34,267 - Trade payables 93,060 118,786 Deferred revenues 81,394 59,509 Other accounts payable 177,509 168,873 Dividend payable - 5,015 Liabilities in respect of business combinations 5,431 5,602 Put options of non-controlling interests 42,059 40,926 Total current liabilities 619,567 525,713 LONG-TERM LIABILITIES: Loans from banks and others 117,163 139,527 Debentures 190,558 114,902 Long-term operating lease liabilities 84,070 - Other long-term liabilities 6,479 8,734 Deferred taxes 35,572 34,800 Deferred revenues 5,990 4,906 Liabilities in respect of business combinations 13,835 5,625 Put options of non-controlling interests 25,386 15,673 Employee benefit liabilities 10,656 8,884 Total long-term liabilities 489,709 333,051 EQUITY Equity attributable to Formula’s shareholders 412,389 367,630 Non-controlling interests 455,547 437,767 Total equity 867,936 805,397 TOTAL LIABILITIES AND EQUITY 1,977,212 1,664,161

FORMULA SYSTEMS (1985) LTD.

STAND-ALONE STATEMENTS OF FINANCIAL POSITION

U.S. dollars in thousands

June 30, December 31, 2019 2018 (Unaudited) ASSETS CURRENT ASSETS: Cash and cash equivalents 99,408 31,411 Other accounts receivable and prepaid expenses 3,176 8,106 Total current assets 102,584 39,517 INVESTMENTS IN SUBSIDIARIES AND A JOINTLY CONTROLLED ENTITY (*) Matrix IT Ltd. 118,387 114,133 Sapiens International Corporation N.V. 176,729 169,867 Magic Software Enterprises Ltd. 110,988 108,829 Other 57,469 54,316 Total Investments in subsidiaries and a jointly controlled entity 463,573 447,145 OTHER LONG-TERM RECEIVABLES 2,733 2,733 PROPERTY, PLANTS AND EQUIPMENT, NET 3 3 TOTAL ASSETS 568,893 489,398 CURRENT LIABILITIES: Credit from banks and others 12,720 12,422 Debentures 10,887 44,589 Trade payables 432 182 Other accounts payable 669 1,442 Dividends payable - 5,015 Total current liabilities 24,708 63,650 LONG-TERM LIABILITIES: Loans from banks and others - 11,793 Debentures 131,796 46,325 Total long-term liabilities 131,796 58,118 EQUITY 412,389 367,630 TOTAL LIABILITIES AND EQUITY 568,893 489,398

(*) The investments' carrying amounts are measured consistent with the accounting principles applied in the consolidated financial statements of the group and representing the investments’ cost adjusted by Formula's share in the investees' accumulated undistributed earnings and other comprehensive income or loss.



