Alkahest Initiates Phase 2 Clinical and Mechanistic Trial of Postoperative Recovery Following Primary Hip or Knee Arthroplasty

/EIN News/ -- SAN CARLOS, Calif., Aug. 19, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Alkahest, Inc., a clinical stage biotechnology company focused on developing transformative therapies to treat age-related diseases, today announced the dosing of the first patient in AKST6021-211, a phase 2 clinical trial of its proprietary human plasma fraction, GRF6021, administered before and after primary hip or knee arthroplasty, to provide key insights into the immunomodulatory effects of the agent.



“This proof-of-concept study will increase our understanding of the biological activity of GRF6021, specifically its anti-inflammatory effects, which will guide potential applicability across different diseases states, including systemic conditions,” said Steven Braithwaite, Ph.D., chief scientific officer of Alkahest. “Given the growing aging population, total knee and hip arthroplasties are increasingly common. In some patients, the postoperative period is challenging, with prolonged pain, fatigue, and delays in returning to normal activities. We are looking forward to understanding the role that GRF6021 may play in that recovery process.”

About AKST6021-211

This randomized, placebo-controlled pilot study will evaluate the effect of GRF6021 on intracellular signaling in immune cells after primary hip or knee arthroplasty. GRF6021 will be dosed on the day prior to surgery, the day of, and the day following surgery. Alkahest intends to enroll approximately 45 subjects who will receive GRF6021 or placebo. Assessments of recovery and relevant biological mechanisms of action including immunological profiles will be measured at various timepoints.

About GRF6019 and GRF6021

Alkahest and clinical and development partner Grifols are studying GRF6019 and GRF6021 for the treatment of age-related diseases. GRF6019 and GRF6021, proprietary plasma fractions, are developed and provided by Grifols. In animal models, GRF6019 and GRF6021 enhance neurogenesis, improve age-related deficits in learning and memory, and reduce neuroinflammation. Phase 2 clinical trials with GRF6019 and GRF6021 are ongoing in Alzheimer’s disease and Parkinson’s disease, with other indications being further explored.

About Alkahest

Alkahest is a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company dedicated to developing treatments for neurodegenerative and age-related diseases with transformative therapies targeting the aging plasma proteome. The Alkahest pipeline includes multiple therapeutic candidates ranging from selected plasma fractions to protein-targeted interventions which aim to slow the detrimental biological processes of aging. Alkahest is developing novel plasma-based therapies in collaboration with Grifols, a global healthcare company and leading producer of plasma therapies. For further information see www.alkahest.com or follow us on Twitter @AlkahestInc

Contact Information

Elizabeth Jeffords

Chief Commercial & Strategy Officer

Alkahest, Inc.

ejeffords@alkahest.com

Media Contact

Michael Tattory

LifeSci Public Relations

mtattory@lifescipublicrelations.com



EIN Presswire does not exercise editorial control over third-party content provided, uploaded, published, or distributed by users of EIN Presswire. We are a distributor, not a publisher, of 3rd party content. Such content may contain the views, opinions, statements, offers, and other material of the respective users, suppliers, participants, or authors.